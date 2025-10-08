Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsPM Modi Highlights India’s Tech Power At Mobile Congress: 'Digital Connectivity No Longer A Luxury'

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 12:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday underscored India’s growing leadership in the global technology ecosystem, saying the country is turning global challenges into opportunities.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC 2025) in Delhi, the Prime Minister said India’s digital transformation is a powerful reflection of the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

“In mobile, telecom, electronics and the entire technology ecosystem… wherever there are global bottlenecks, India has the opportunity to provide solutions to the world,” PM Modi said while addressing the India Mobile Congress in Delhi.

Emphasising India’s self-reliance push, he said, “India, through the Mobile Congress and the telecom sector, showcases the strength of the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. Remember, when I talked about 'Make in India,' some people used to mock it. Skeptics questioned how India could create technologically advanced products, as in their time, it took decades for new technology to reach India. The country has given a strong response to that.”

Data Cheaper Than Tea, Connectivity For All

Highlighting the transformation in digital infrastructure, PM Modi asserted that digital connectivity is no longer a privilege or a luxury, but an integral part of every Indian’s life.

Emphasising India’s leadership in digital access and affordability, PM Modi said, “Today, the cost of one GB of wireless data in India is less than the price of a cup of tea. I’m used to using the tea example,” he remarked humorously, adding, “But in terms of user data consumption, we are among the leading countries in the world. This means that digital connectivity in India is no longer a privilege or a luxury; it is an integral part of Indian life.”

He noted that India’s democratic setup, investor-friendly environment, and ease-of-doing-business policies have made it a trusted global investment destination. “India also leads the way in terms of promoting industry and investment. Our success in digital public infrastructure is a testament to how committed the government is to a digital-first mindset. Therefore, I confidently say, this is the best time to invest, innovate, and make in India,” PM Modi asserted.

4G Breakthrough: “India Joins Elite Global List”

After inaugurating the event, the Prime Minister also celebrated a major milestone in India’s telecom journey, the launch of the Made-in-India 4G Stack, a fully indigenous technology framework. “This is a major indigenous achievement for the country. With this, India has joined the list of just five countries in the world that possess this capability,” he said.

PM Modi’s remarks underscored the country’s transformation from being a technology consumer to a technology creator. With its thriving start-up ecosystem, strong policy support, and affordable digital infrastructure, India, he said, is poised to play a defining role in the next phase of the global digital economy.

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 11:58 AM (IST)
