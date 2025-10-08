Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesFour-Day Traffic Jam On Delhi-Kolkata Highway, Vehicles Move Just 5 Km In 24 Hours: Watch

Four-Day Traffic Jam On Delhi-Kolkata Highway, Vehicles Move Just 5 Km In 24 Hours: Watch

Massive potholes have since appeared, and waterlogging has made the road dangerously slippery, worsening the jam on the Delhi–Kolkata Highway by the hour.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 08:43 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hundreds of vehicles, queued bumper-to-bumper, have been stranded for the past four days on a flooded stretch of the Delhi–Kolkata Highway in Bihar’s Rohtas district and there’s still no relief in sight.

The chaos began after torrential rains lashed Rohtas last Friday, submerging diversions and service lanes built by the six-lane construction company along National Highway 19. Massive potholes have since appeared, and waterlogging has made the road dangerously slippery, worsening the jam by the hour.

The gridlock now extends up to Aurangabad, nearly 65 km from Rohtas, with vehicles inching forward painfully slow. In many areas, commuters say it takes hours to cover just a few kilometres, and in some sections, vehicles barely move five kilometres in 24 hours.

Drivers Stuck Without Food Or Water

“Over the past 30 hours, we’ve travelled only seven kilometres. Despite paying tolls and road taxes, we’re stuck here for hours. Neither NHAI officials nor local authorities are visible on the ground,” an NDTV report quoted a truck driver stranded in the jam.

Another driver, Sanjay Singh, shared his ordeal, “We’ve been stuck for two days. There’s no food or water. We’re exhausted. Even moving a few kilometres takes hours.”

The prolonged gridlock has disrupted businesses, with truckers carrying perishable goods fearing massive losses. Pedestrians, ambulances, emergency services, and tourist vehicles are also struggling to navigate the jammed route.

When contacted, NHAI Project Director Ranjit Verma declined to appear on camera or comment on the situation.

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 07:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kolkata News Delhi Traffic Update Delhi-Kolkata Highway Jam Delhi Kolkata Highway Jam Video
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
UK PM Keir Starmer Arrives In Mumbai, To Meet PM Modi Tomorrow
UK PM Keir Starmer Arrives In Mumbai, To Meet PM Modi Tomorrow
Cities
Multiple Explosions On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway After LPG Truck Collides With Tanker: Video
Multiple Explosions On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway After LPG Truck Collides With Tanker: Video
World
'You're A Transformative President': Canada PM Credits Trump For Bringing Peace Between India, Pakistan
'You're A Transformative President': Canada PM Credits Trump For India, Pakistan Peace
News
Himachal Pradesh: 15 Dead As Landslide Hits Bus In Bilaspur, PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia
Himachal Pradesh: 15 Dead As Landslide Hits Bus In Bilaspur, PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP MP Khagen Murmu Attacked In West Bengal; Protests Erupt At Bengal Bhavan Delhi Today
Politics Update: BJP Leverages Stars Maithili Thakur And Pawan Singh Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Politics Alert: Maithili Thakur Eyes Bihar Entry From Bene Patti To Serve People Through BJP
Breaking: Heavy Snowfall And Rain Hit Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh And Uttarakhand, Temperatures Plunge
Breaking: Shilpa Shetty Questioned For 5 Hours By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
One Village, One Plan: Breaking Silos For Rural Nutrition Security
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget