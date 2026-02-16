Multiple Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails In Ahmedabad, Security Agencies Launch Probe

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsMultiple Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails In Ahmedabad, Security Agencies Launch Probe

Bomb threat emails sent to 17 schools in Ahmedabad and Vadodara; police and bomb squads launch intensive checks.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 16 Feb 2026 10:51 AM (IST)

Seventeen schools in Ahmedabad and Vadodara have received bomb threats via email. The threatening message reportedly stated, “Gujarat Khalistan banega aur Hindustan ke tukde honge.”

Following the alert, bomb squads and police teams have launched extensive search operations across the affected school campuses.

In Ahmedabad, the schools that received the threat include DAV International School, Asia School, A-One School, Ankur International School, Sant Kabir School, Silver Bell School, and Tulip International School.

Meanwhile, ten schools in Vadodara city and district were also targeted. These include D.R. Amin (Vasna Road), Urmi School (Samasavli Road), Nalanda (Waghodia Road), Baroda High School (Bagikhana), Navyug English Medium (Sama), Jeevan Sadhana (Nagarwada), EWS (Dabhoi), Shannen (Khodiyarnagar), GPS (Waghodia), and Bright Day (Vasna).

Security has been heightened at all locations, and authorities have initiated a detailed investigation into the matter.

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 16 Feb 2026 10:48 AM (IST)
