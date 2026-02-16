Multiple Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails In Ahmedabad, Security Agencies Launch Probe

Seventeen schools in Ahmedabad and Vadodara have received bomb threats via email. The threatening message reportedly stated, “Gujarat Khalistan banega aur Hindustan ke tukde honge.”

Following the alert, bomb squads and police teams have launched extensive search operations across the affected school campuses.

In Ahmedabad, the schools that received the threat include DAV International School, Asia School, A-One School, Ankur International School, Sant Kabir School, Silver Bell School, and Tulip International School.

Meanwhile, ten schools in Vadodara city and district were also targeted. These include D.R. Amin (Vasna Road), Urmi School (Samasavli Road), Nalanda (Waghodia Road), Baroda High School (Bagikhana), Navyug English Medium (Sama), Jeevan Sadhana (Nagarwada), EWS (Dabhoi), Shannen (Khodiyarnagar), GPS (Waghodia), and Bright Day (Vasna).

Security has been heightened at all locations, and authorities have initiated a detailed investigation into the matter.