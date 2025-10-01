Tamil Nadu Police Arrested For Gang Rape Of Andhra Woman; Ex-CM Slams 'Deplorable' Insecurity

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Two policemen were arrested on Tuesday for the alleged gang rape of a 25-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh near Endal Bypass Road in Tiruvannamalai. Following the incident, both officers have been suspended. The accused have been identified as constables Sundar and Suresh Raj, who have been sent to judicial custody.

According to investigators, the survivor and her stepmother had come to Tiruvannamalai from Andhra Pradesh in a fruit-laden vehicle. They were reportedly in the temple town to visit the Arunachaleshwar Temple and sell their produce at a local market.

When the women reached near Tiruvannamalai, the two policemen allegedly stopped them, asked them to get down from the vehicle, and dragged the survivor to a secluded area, where they sexually assaulted her. Afterward, the officers abandoned the woman on the street and fled.

The survivor was later taken to Tiruvannamalai Government General Hospital with the help of workers from a nearby brick kiln. The hospital staff informed the police, and the All-Women Police Team of Tiruvannamalai recorded the survivor’s statement, which led to the arrest of the two constables.

EPS Slams Govt

Reacting to the incident on X, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami condemned the state government, saying, “This is the horrific pinnacle of the deplorable state of women's insecurity. What response does this puppet Chief Minister have for the atrocity inflicted on a woman by the very police officers who are supposed to ensure women's safety? The DMK government of this puppet Chief Minister must hang its head in shame for this disgraceful situation.”

திருவண்ணாமலை ஏந்தல் புறவழிச்சாலை தோப்புப் பகுதியில் கிழக்கு காவல் நிலையக் காவலர்களான சுரேஷ் ராஜ், சுந்தர் ஆகியோர், இளம் பெண்ணை அவர் சகோதரி கண் முன்னரே கொடூரமாக பாலியல் வன்கொடுமைக்கு ஆளாக்கியதாக வரும் செய்தி மிகுந்த அதிர்ச்சி அளிக்கிறது.



பெண்கள் பாதுகாப்பின்மை எனும் அவல நிலையின்… — Edappadi K Palaniswami-SayYEStoWomenSafety&AIADMK (@EPSTamilNadu) September 30, 2025

He further added, “I strongly condemn the Stalin-model DMK government for pushing women into a position where they must protect themselves from the very police department that is supposed to be their shield. I urge the Stalin-model DMK government to ensure proper medical treatment for the woman admitted to the hospital and to take stringent legal action against the police officers who have turned into predators.”