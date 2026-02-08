Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Fresh exclusive intelligence inputs and photographs accessed by ABP News indicate that Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Swaruddin Khan alias Adil, killed in an encounter with the Indian Army in the dense forests of Kishtwar in Jammu on February 4, was a Pakistani national and an “Afghan-return” battle-hardened militant. Intelligence inputs suggest he had earlier fought alongside the Haqqani Network against US and NATO forces in Afghanistan.

Afghan Return Terror Route Exposed

Adil, a resident of Kohat district in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, was trained at a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Bannu in 2016 before being deployed to Afghanistan to fight under the Haqqani Network. Intelligence agencies say he remained active in Kunar province, participating in combat operations against American and NATO troops. After the Taliban–Haqqani takeover of Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, Adil returned to Pakistan in November 2021. In 2022, Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI allegedly facilitated his infiltration into India along with other JeM operatives as part of a strategy to redirect Afghan war-hardened militants towards Jammu and Kashmir.

Photos, Bounty, Forest Hunt Details

ABP News has accessed photographs of Adil from his Afghanistan deployment, corroborating his presence in active combat zones. Jammu and Kashmir Police had announced a ₹5 lakh bounty on him. For nearly two years, he and his associates managed to evade security forces during multiple encounters. The search ended on February 4 when security forces eliminated him in the Trashi forest area of Kishtwar. Three other JeM terrorists — Saifullah, Farman and Basha — are believed to be hiding in the Kishtwar forests. All three carry ₹5 lakh rewards each, and large-scale cordon and search operations are underway.

Fourth Afghan Veteran Terror Eliminated

Adil is the fourth Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist in the past 10 months to be neutralised by Indian forces who had earlier fought in Afghanistan against US and NATO troops. On April 11, 2025, JeM terrorist Asad alias Rehman alias Baccha was killed in an encounter in Chatroo, Kishtwar. In the same operation, another JeM terrorist, Farmanullah alias Farman, was also eliminated. Earlier, on June 26, 2025, Indian forces neutralised Rukhsar Ahmed alias Maulvi, a Jaish-trained operative who had fought with Taliban-linked groups in Afghanistan’s Ghazni province before being redirected towards Jammu and Kashmir.

Historic ISI Strategy Repeated Again

Intelligence officials say Pakistan’s alleged use of Afghan war veterans to fuel violence in Jammu and Kashmir is part of a long-standing strategy. After the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan in 1989, ISI is believed to have redirected thousands of Afghan Mujahideen into Kashmir, laying the foundation for organised militancy in the region. Security assessments indicate that more than 60 terrorists are currently active in Jammu and Kashmir. Of these, around 35 are linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, including operatives connected to a LeT–Islamic State Khorasan (ISKP) module.

Around 20 are affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, while over five belong to Hizbul Mujahideen. Officials estimate that nearly 53 of the active terrorists are Pakistani nationals. Prior to 2019, the number of active terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir exceeded 600, highlighting the sharp decline following sustained counter-terror operations.