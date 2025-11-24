Justice Gavai's Respectful Exit: Ensures Successor CJI Surya Kant Gets Official Car Immediately

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Former Chief Justice of India BR Gavai chose not to use the official black Mercedes-Benz car assigned to the country’s top judge when he departed Rashtrapati Bhavan after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant took oath on Monday, sources said. Instead, he opted for a personal vehicle, a move interpreted as his effort to ensure that his successor had access to the official CJI vehicle from the very first day in office. Justice Gavai, who superannuated on Sunday, has already stated publicly that he will not accept any post-retirement government assignments.

Justice Gavai’s Gesture After Oath Ceremony

According to sources, “After the oath ceremony, Justice Gavai left the official vehicle designated for the Chief Justice and returned in an alternative vehicle from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, ensuring that the official car is available for use by his successor for going to the Supreme Court.”

Speaking to reporters on Sunday at his official residence, Justice Gavai reiterated his stance on post-retirement roles: “I made it clear when I took office that I am not going to accept any post-retirement official assignment. For the next 9-10 days, it’s a cooling-off period. After that, a new innings.”

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Chief Justice Surya Kant at a brief ceremony. He will serve a tenure of nearly 15 months. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were also present.

Before retiring, Justice Gavai defended the collegium system, raised concerns over the inclusion of economically affluent groups within the Scheduled Caste quota, and expressed regret over not appointing any women judges to the Supreme Court during his tenure.

Surya Kant Begins As CJI

Despite being a Dalit himself, Justice Gavai firmly articulated his view on the introduction of a creamy layer within Scheduled Castes. “If benefits go repeatedly to the same families, a class within a class emerges… would it be on an equal platform?” he asked, citing the disparity between children of senior bureaucrats and landless labourers.

Chief Justice Surya Kant began his first day in Courtroom Number 1, sitting with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Atul S Chandurkar. His judicial record includes significant rulings on Article 370, the Pegasus spyware case, free speech, citizenship rights, and electoral roll reforms. Before joining the Supreme Court, he served as Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court and earlier delivered key judgments at the Punjab and Haryana High Court.