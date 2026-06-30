Jolt To Uddhav As Sena (UBT) Leader Files Nomination From Mahayuti

Mumbai: In a fresh jolt to Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sachin Ahir on Tuesday filed his nomination for the post of deputy chairman of the Maharashtra legislative council on behalf of the rival Eknath Shinde-led faction.

The surprise move by Ahir, a close confidante of Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, comes days after six MPs ditched the opposition party to join the ruling Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Ahir submitted his nomination as a Mahayuti candidate in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar.

Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve confirmed that MLC Jagannath Abhyan is the Maha Vikas Aghadi nominee.

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