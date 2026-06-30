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English NewsNewsJolt To Uddhav As Sena (UBT) Leader Files Nomination From Mahayuti

Jolt To Uddhav As Sena (UBT) Leader Files Nomination From Mahayuti

Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve confirmed that MLC Jagannath Abhyan is the Maha Vikas Aghadi nominee. 

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 12:36 PM (IST)

Mumbai: In a fresh jolt to Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sachin Ahir on Tuesday filed his nomination for the post of deputy chairman of the Maharashtra legislative council on behalf of the rival Eknath Shinde-led faction.

The surprise move by Ahir, a close confidante of Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, comes days after six MPs ditched the opposition party to join the ruling Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Ahir submitted his nomination as a Mahayuti candidate in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar.

Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve confirmed that MLC Jagannath Abhyan is the Maha Vikas Aghadi nominee. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
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Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena Eknath SHinde
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