Jaishankar At UNGA 81 Today: When And Where To Watch EAM’s Address

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to address the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday, September 26, as India steps up its diplomatic engagement during the High Level Week in New York.

Jaishankar is leading the Indian delegation at the UNGA and has held a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the session, including with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

When And Where To Watch Jaishankar’s UNGA Address

According to the UNGA schedule, Jaishankar is scheduled to speak during the morning session of the General Debate on Saturday, September 26.

The morning session is scheduled to begin at 9 am New York time, or 6:30 pm IST. Jaishankar is listed as the 18th speaker, towards the end of the morning session.

However, his exact speaking time could change depending on the length of statements delivered by speakers ahead of him, as the UNGA General Debate follows a continuous sequence.

The proceedings can be watched live through UN Web TV, with live broadcasts and streams available throughout the day as part of the High Level General Debate schedule.

Jaishankar Meets Iranian, Russian Foreign Ministers

On the sidelines of the UNGA, Jaishankar has met his Iranian and Russian counterparts, with discussions covering bilateral issues, BRICS cooperation and the Gulf conflict.

Following his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Jaishankar posted on X:

“A good meeting with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia today #UNGA81. Exchanged views on a number of ongoing issues. Also took stock of our bilateral and BRICS cooperation.”

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During his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Jaishankar said the two sides discussed the “latest developments with regard to the Gulf conflict”.

He added that the two ministers would “continue to be in touch.”

Jaishankar Raises India’s Concerns With Rubio

Jaishankar also met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the High Level Week.

During the meeting, the External Affairs Minister raised New Delhi’s concerns regarding Washington’s sanctions against Russian energy buyers after the US recently signed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act (SRIA) into law.

“Reiterated India’s interests and concerns with regard to SRIA. Also discussed the Gulf and Ukraine situations,” Jaishankar said following the meeting.

India, Liberia Launch Shipping Safety Group

India and Liberia on Friday brought together a group of countries aimed at addressing recent attacks on commercial vessels on the high seas that have resulted in the deaths of dozens of seafarers, including several Indians.

The grouping, called the ‘Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers’, met on the sidelines of the UNGA High Level Week.

Addressing the meeting, Jaishankar expressed concern over repeated attacks targeting commercial vessels and seafarers in the Gulf, Red Sea and Black Sea, describing such incidents as a “growing cause of concern”.

He also referred to the recent attack on the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier MV Cape Dao in the Gulf of Oman, which resulted in the death of an Indian sailor.

India’s Diplomatic Engagement At UNGA

Jaishankar’s address comes after a series of diplomatic engagements during the UNGA High Level Week, with discussions spanning India’s bilateral ties, BRICS cooperation, the Gulf conflict, Ukraine and the impact of US sanctions related to Russia and Iran.

The External Affairs Minister is expected to represent India during the General Debate as world leaders and senior officials gather for the 81st UNGA session.