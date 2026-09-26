Jaishankar is scheduled to speak on Saturday, September 26, during the morning session at 9 am New York time (6:30 pm IST). The proceedings can be watched live on UN Web TV.
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Jaishankar At UNGA 81 Today: When And Where To Watch EAM’s Address
He also referred to the recent attack on the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier MV Cape Dao in the Gulf of Oman, which resulted in the death of an Indian sailor.
- EAM Jaishankar to address UN General Assembly Saturday.
- He met Iranian, Russian FMs discussing bilateral issues.
- Raised India's sanctions concerns with US Secretary Rubio.
Frequently Asked Questions
When and where can one watch Jaishankar's address at the UNGA?
Which foreign ministers did S Jaishankar meet during the UNGA High Level Week?
Jaishankar met with Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. These bilateral meetings took place during the UNGA High Level Week.
What is the 'Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers' initiative?
India and Liberia launched this group to address attacks on commercial vessels and seafarers. Jaishankar expressed concern over such incidents in the Gulf, Red Sea, and Black Sea.
What were the key topics discussed during Jaishankar's meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio?
Jaishankar raised India's concerns regarding US sanctions against Russian energy buyers (SRIA). They also discussed the Gulf and Ukraine situations.
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