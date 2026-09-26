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English NewsNewsJaishankar At UNGA 81 Today: When And Where To Watch EAM’s Address

Jaishankar At UNGA 81 Today: When And Where To Watch EAM’s Address

He also referred to the recent attack on the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier MV Cape Dao in the Gulf of Oman, which resulted in the death of an Indian sailor.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 06:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • EAM Jaishankar to address UN General Assembly Saturday.
  • He met Iranian, Russian FMs discussing bilateral issues.
  • Raised India's sanctions concerns with US Secretary Rubio.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to address the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday, September 26, as India steps up its diplomatic engagement during the High Level Week in New York.

Jaishankar is leading the Indian delegation at the UNGA and has held a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the session, including with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

When And Where To Watch Jaishankar’s UNGA Address

According to the UNGA schedule, Jaishankar is scheduled to speak during the morning session of the General Debate on Saturday, September 26.

The morning session is scheduled to begin at 9 am New York time, or 6:30 pm IST. Jaishankar is listed as the 18th speaker, towards the end of the morning session.

However, his exact speaking time could change depending on the length of statements delivered by speakers ahead of him, as the UNGA General Debate follows a continuous sequence.

The proceedings can be watched live through UN Web TV, with live broadcasts and streams available throughout the day as part of the High Level General Debate schedule.

Jaishankar Meets Iranian, Russian Foreign Ministers

On the sidelines of the UNGA, Jaishankar has met his Iranian and Russian counterparts, with discussions covering bilateral issues, BRICS cooperation and the Gulf conflict.

Following his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Jaishankar posted on X:

“A good meeting with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia today #UNGA81. Exchanged views on a number of ongoing issues. Also took stock of our bilateral and BRICS cooperation.”

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During his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Jaishankar said the two sides discussed the “latest developments with regard to the Gulf conflict”.

He added that the two ministers would “continue to be in touch.”

Jaishankar Raises India’s Concerns With Rubio

Jaishankar also met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the High Level Week.

During the meeting, the External Affairs Minister raised New Delhi’s concerns regarding Washington’s sanctions against Russian energy buyers after the US recently signed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act (SRIA) into law.

“Reiterated India’s interests and concerns with regard to SRIA. Also discussed the Gulf and Ukraine situations,” Jaishankar said following the meeting.

India, Liberia Launch Shipping Safety Group

India and Liberia on Friday brought together a group of countries aimed at addressing recent attacks on commercial vessels on the high seas that have resulted in the deaths of dozens of seafarers, including several Indians.

The grouping, called the ‘Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers’, met on the sidelines of the UNGA High Level Week.

Addressing the meeting, Jaishankar expressed concern over repeated attacks targeting commercial vessels and seafarers in the Gulf, Red Sea and Black Sea, describing such incidents as a “growing cause of concern”.

He also referred to the recent attack on the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier MV Cape Dao in the Gulf of Oman, which resulted in the death of an Indian sailor.

India’s Diplomatic Engagement At UNGA

Jaishankar’s address comes after a series of diplomatic engagements during the UNGA High Level Week, with discussions spanning India’s bilateral ties, BRICS cooperation, the Gulf conflict, Ukraine and the impact of US sanctions related to Russia and Iran.

The External Affairs Minister is expected to represent India during the General Debate as world leaders and senior officials gather for the 81st UNGA session.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where can one watch Jaishankar's address at the UNGA?

Jaishankar is scheduled to speak on Saturday, September 26, during the morning session at 9 am New York time (6:30 pm IST). The proceedings can be watched live on UN Web TV.

Which foreign ministers did S Jaishankar meet during the UNGA High Level Week?

Jaishankar met with Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. These bilateral meetings took place during the UNGA High Level Week.

What is the 'Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers' initiative?

India and Liberia launched this group to address attacks on commercial vessels and seafarers. Jaishankar expressed concern over such incidents in the Gulf, Red Sea, and Black Sea.

What were the key topics discussed during Jaishankar's meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio?

Jaishankar raised India's concerns regarding US sanctions against Russian energy buyers (SRIA). They also discussed the Gulf and Ukraine situations.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Sep 2026 06:25 PM (IST)
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