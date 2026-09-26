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Blast In Pakistan’s Dera Ismail Khan Kills 11, Injures 30
A suicide bomber killed at least 11 people and injured around 30 at a police checkpoint in Pakistan’s Dera Ismail Khan. The TTP claimed responsibility for the attack.
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