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English NewsNewsWorldBlast In Pakistan’s Dera Ismail Khan Kills 11, Injures 30

Blast In Pakistan’s Dera Ismail Khan Kills 11, Injures 30

A suicide bomber killed at least 11 people and injured around 30 at a police checkpoint in Pakistan’s Dera Ismail Khan. The TTP claimed responsibility for the attack.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 06:03 PM (IST)

A suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at a roadside police checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan on Saturday, killing at least 11 people and injuring around 30 others, police and rescue officials said.

The attack took place in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to Bilal Faizi, a spokesman for the provincial emergency service. Police said the injured and deceased were being taken to a nearby hospital, with some of those wounded reportedly in critical condition.

Also Read: WATCH: Stone Smashes Duronto Express Window In Maharashtra, Glass Flies Inside Coach

TTP Claims Responsibility

The Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, AP news agency reported.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks in recent years, many of which have been claimed by the TTP and the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group primarily active in neighbouring Balochistan province.

The TTP is separate from, but allied with, the Afghan Taliban, which returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 26 Sep 2026 05:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Blast Breaking News ABP Live Dera Ismail Khan
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