Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Report highlights alleged Hindu persecution, sharp population decline in Pakistan.

Cites forced conversions, constitutional blocks, property dispossession issues.

UK urged to link Pakistan aid to human rights progress.

British Hindu Group will highlight concerns with the UK government.

A report highlighting alleged religious persecution of Hindus in Pakistan was presented to the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Hindus in the UK on Wednesday. Submitted by diaspora organisation INSIGHT UK, the document calls for stronger protection of religious minorities and urges the British government to link aid to Pakistan with progress on human rights.

Titled The Religious Persecution of Hindus in Pakistan, the report draws on historical records and contemporary testimonies to outline alleged discrimination, restrictions on religious freedom, property dispossession and threats to the safety of Hindus.

Report Highlights Sharp Decline In Hindu Population

The report cites the 1941 Census of India, which recorded Hindus as 14.6% of the population in the region that later became West Pakistan. It says Hindus now account for less than 2% of Pakistan’s population.

According to the document, the community has faced repeated violence since the 1947 Partition. It also highlights the loss of ancestral land and farms by Hindu families who fled or were displaced, citing the impact of Enemy Property laws and the resulting economic hardship.

The report argues that the decline in the community’s population raises concerns about Pakistan’s treatment of religious minorities.

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Constitutional Restrictions And Temple Dispute

The document identifies legal and institutional barriers as another area of concern. It points to Articles 41 and 91 of Pakistan’s Constitution, which restrict eligibility for the offices of President and Prime Minister to Muslims. A reform bill introduced in 2019 to amend these provisions was blocked, the report states.

It also notes that Pakistani citizens must declare their religion on their passports. In Islamabad, construction of a proposed Hindu temple was halted in 2020 following protests by Islamist groups, despite official permission, and the project remains incomplete, according to the report.

Forced Conversions Of Women And Girls

The report raises concerns about the abduction, forced religious conversion and forced marriage of Hindu and Christian women and girls. It estimates that at least 1,000 women and girls from the two communities face such abuses annually.

Citing concerns documented by human rights organisations, it says many victims are minors from economically disadvantaged families who struggle to access justice.

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INSIGHT UK Lists Five Demands For British Government

The organisation has urged the UK government to take five steps to address the concerns raised in the report:

Make minority protection a priority in UK-Pakistan diplomatic discussions, with deadlines for temple protection and faster trials.

Link British aid to measurable human rights progress and earmark funding for minority rights organisations.

Reserve two positions at the British High Commission in Islamabad for members of minority communities to help report abuses.

Publish reports every six months on the socio-economic conditions of Hindus, Christians, Sikhs and other minorities.

Establish safe asylum pathways for people facing religious persecution and forced conversion.

The report calls on the Foreign Secretary, the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief and the Indo-Pacific Minister to act on these recommendations.

APPG To Raise Concerns With UK Government

The APPG for British Hindus has indicated that it will take up the issue with the UK government and in Parliament.

“One suggestion was a letter to the foreign office requesting a meeting highlighting the atrocities against minorities so that the department can raise the concerns with the current establishment in Pakistan. There was also a discussion on requesting to curtail aid to Pakistan,” the APPG secretariat spokesperson said.

The report also urges Britain to make its assistance to Pakistan “conditional on progress” in protecting minorities and to ring-fence funding for organisations working to defend their rights.