20 Dead After Fire Breaks Out At Seven-Storey Building In Indonesia

Rescuers search a Jakarta office after a fast-spreading fire leaves 20 dead and traps workers inside.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 03:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A fire erupted at a seven-storey office building in central Jakarta on Tuesday, killing at least 20 people, authorities said.

Central Jakarta police chief Susatyo Purnomo Condro stated that the blaze began around midday on the building’s first floor before rapidly spreading upward. Some employees were on lunch break inside the building when the fire broke out, while others had already left for the day.

Firefighters successfully curbed the fire 

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and continued searching for potential victims throughout the afternoon. “We are still focusing on evacuating victims and cooling the fire area,” Condro said.

The building houses Terra Drone Indonesia, a subsidiary of Japan-based Terra Drone Corporation, which provides aerial survey drones for sectors including mining and agriculture.

Footage from Kompas TV showed crews evacuating workers and carrying body bags from the site. Some individuals were seen escaping upper floors using portable ladders.

Both Terra Drone Indonesia and its parent company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

 

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 03:38 PM (IST)
