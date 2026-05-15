‘Zero Tolerance’: Home Minister Amit Shah Draws Red Line On Narcotics Trafficking

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India aims for a drug-free nation by 2047.

Drug trafficking fuels terrorism, crime, and economic damage.

Unified global legal framework needed to combat narcotics.

The Research and Analysis Wing on Friday organised its annual RN Kao Memorial Lecture, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivering the address on the theme, “Narcotics: A Borderless Threat, A Collective Responsibility”.

The lecture series was instituted in 2007 to honour the memory of R. N. Kao, the founder of R&AW.

‘Drug-Free India By 2047’ National Goal

Speaking at the event, Shah said India had set a national goal of achieving a Drug-Free India by 2047 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said Indian security agencies had prepared a roadmap to dismantle drug syndicates and asserted that under India’s “Zero Tolerance” policy on narcotics, not a single gram of drugs would be allowed to enter the country or pass through it as a transit route.

Shah Warns Of Long-Term Social Damage

The Home Minister said drug trafficking was not merely a law and order issue but a threat with long-term consequences for society and future generations.

He warned that drug abuse causes permanent damage to the human body and said drug money fuels terrorist networks, organised crime syndicates and a parallel economy.

Shah cautioned that if countries failed to act collectively now, the damage caused by narcotics could become irreversible within the next decade.

Call For Unified Global Legal Framework

Shah called for a unified global legal framework to combat drug trafficking, arguing that inconsistencies in the classification of controlled substances and differences in penalties for trafficking were allowing cartels to exploit policy gaps.

He also underlined the importance of real-time intelligence sharing to intercept narcotics consignments and apprehend drug kingpins.

According to Shah, India has successfully repatriated more than 40 transnational criminals over the past two years with support from friendly nations.

Appeal To Global Community

Addressing ambassadors and diplomats from over 40 countries present at the event, Shah urged them to join India’s efforts in the global fight against narcotics.

He said a world with 8 billion people, 195 nations and 250,000 kilometres of international borders could not tackle the drug menace through fragmented approaches.

Shah stressed that collective resolve, coordinated action and cross-border operations were essential to defeating international drug networks.

‘Fight Against Drugs Must Rise Above Geopolitics’

The Home Minister said the battle against narcotics must rise above geopolitical differences.

He called for uniform laws, standardised punishments, extradition of drug kingpins and stronger intelligence-sharing mechanisms among nations.

The event was attended by members of R.N. Kao’s family, former Secretaries of R&AW and officials from India’s security establishment.