YS Sharmila Slams Naidu For Adopting 'RSS Ideology' By Using TTD Funds To Build 5,000 Temples In Dalit Colonies

YS Sharmila criticised CM Naidu's plan to build temples in Dalit colonies using TTD funds, accusing him of adopting RSS ideology.

By : PTI | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 06:28 PM (IST)
Amaravati, Sep 27 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila on Friday criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly "adopting RSS ideology" in his decision to construct 5,000 temples in Dalit colonies using Tirupati temple funds.

Instead of building temples, the opposition leader demanded that Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) utilise its funds for basic infrastructure and development in Dalit colonies.

"Why don’t you use surplus TTD funds to develop Dalit colonies?" Sharmila asked while campaigning against 'vote chori' at Ajith Singh Nagar in Vijayawada.

“If Naidu is really interested in the upliftment of Dalits, then why can’t he focus on their development?” she said, claiming that 200 girl students are compelled to use a single bathroom in a welfare hostel.

She questioned why Naidu could not “provide amenities in hostels and concentrate on cleanliness in Dalit colonies by providing their necessities with TTD funds.” "If temples are built in Dalit colonies, then who will be the priests in them? Will you appoint Brahmins as priests or Dalits?" she questioned.

“TTD is a very sacred institution, no one denies that,” Sharmila said, but contended that “imposing RSS ideology nationwide through temple building violates the Constitution.” Claiming Naidu had embraced BJP’s right-wing agenda, she alleged that his “support to RSS candidates in recent vice-presidential elections proves his alignment with BJP and RSS ideology.” “India is a confluence of all religions, yet Naidu is trying to implement RSS principles where ‘only Hindus are considered humans’ and others are marginalised,” Sharmila alleged.

She demanded that the NDA government "withdraw the temple construction decision" in Dalit colonies and focus on their sanitation and development.

There was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 06:28 PM (IST)
Andhra Pradesh
Embed widget