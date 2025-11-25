Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As 2025 draws to a close, India looks back on a year of transformative changes in its defence sector, officially declared the “Year of Reforms.” Spearheaded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the initiative aimed to modernise the armed forces, enhance national security, and strengthen India’s position as a global defence player.

A Year of Historic Reforms

2025 marked a decisive step in India’s long-term journey to modernise its military. Singh described the reforms as “unprecedented,” highlighting their potential to transform the armed forces into a technologically advanced, combat-ready force capable of tackling 21st-century threats.

High-level meetings throughout the year emphasised deeper integration and jointness among the army, navy, and air force. A key focus was the establishment of integrated theatre commands, a structural change aimed at improving coordination, efficiency, and operational readiness.

Major Defence Reforms in India – 2025

Rollout of joint theatre commands to unify the Army, Navy, and Air Force for better coordination and operational efficiency. Streamlined Command Structure: Empowering the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs to issue joint orders for all three services, creating a more cohesive command system.

Strengthening Jointness and Future Readiness

Over the year, the defence ministry developed tactics, techniques, and procedures tailored for modern warfare. Efforts to break down organisational silos, streamline acquisition processes, and optimise resource utilisation were also prioritised.

“The reforms of 2025 have laid a foundation for a more cohesive, agile, and technologically empowered military,” Singh noted, reflecting the government’s commitment to integration and synergy across all three services.

India’s Armed Forces Strengthen Readiness Through Joint Exercises in 2025

Boosting Defence Exports and Global Partnerships

2025 also saw India’s defence exports soar to new heights. From Rs 2,000 crore a decade ago, exports exceeded Rs 21,000 crore this year. Looking ahead, the government has set an ambitious target of Rs 50,000 crore by 2029.

The year witnessed increased emphasis on promoting indigenous research and development, forging partnerships between Indian industries and foreign equipment manufacturers, and positioning India as a credible global defence exporter.

Looking Back, Looking Ahead

As the year ends, 2025 will be remembered as a landmark period in India’s defence modernisation journey. By prioritising reforms, jointness, and global competitiveness, the country has set the stage for a stronger, more integrated military in the years to come.