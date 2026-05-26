Woman killed in tiger attack in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), May 25 (PTI): A woman who had gone to the forest in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary here to gather firewood was killed after being attacked by a tiger on Monday, officials said.

Apoorv Dixit, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, on Monday told PTI that Rita Gautam (48), a resident of Amritpur village located within the sanctuary's limits had gone to the edge of the forest at around 9.30 am on Monday to gather firewood, when a tiger attacked her.

Family members were taking the critically injured woman to a hospital, but she succumbed to injuries on the way, the officer said.

The DFO said that an inspection of the site revealed several piles of firewood and water bottles inside the forest, confirming that multiple women had indeed been gathering firewood within the forest area.

He added that based on the pugmarks found at the scene, it is suspected that the woman was killed in an attack by a female tiger.

Police have sent the body of the deceased for a post-mortem examination.

Dixit informed that immediate relief assistance of Rs 10,000 has already been provided to the deceased's family.

He further stated that surveillance in the area has been intensified.

Villagers are being continuously urged not to venture alone into the forest or agricultural fields and to remain vigilant.

Meanwhile, villagers have claimed that Amritpur village borders the forest, and wild animals frequently stray into the residential areas of the village.

According to the villagers, the incident actually took place 'within' the village limits; a climate of fear prevails in the village, and residents have demanded that the Forest Department increase patrolling and security measures in the area. PTI COR NAV NB NB

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