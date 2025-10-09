The World Health Organization (WHO) has requested detailed clarification from Indian authorities on whether a cough syrup suspected of causing the deaths of at least 22 children in India was exported to other countries, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Growing Alarm Over Toxic Cough Syrup

The probe centers around Coldrif cough syrup, which has reportedly been found to contain toxic chemicals, Diethylene Glycol (DEG) and Ethylene Glycol (EG). These substances, commonly used in industrial applications like antifreeze, are highly dangerous when ingested and have previously been linked to mass poisoning incidents worldwide.

Photographs from hospitals show distressed parents, including 32-year-old Nilesh Suryavanshi, holding bottles of the suspected syrup while their children remain hospitalised in serious condition at the Government Medical College in Madhya Pradesh.

WHO Considers Global Alert

The WHO said it would determine whether to issue a Global Medical Products Alert after receiving an official response from India. Such alerts serve as international warnings about potentially contaminated or substandard medicines, urging countries to take preventive measures to protect public health.

“The World Health Organization on Wednesday asked for clarification on whether the cough syrup linked to children’s deaths in India was exported to other countries, as part of the routine process,” sources told PTI.

Deaths Reported Across States

At least 22 children have reportedly died in Madhya Pradesh after consuming the syrup, while five others remain in critical condition with severe kidney infections. Authorities have also confirmed at least three additional deaths from different districts in Rajasthan, deepening fears that the contamination could be more widespread than initially believed.

India Tightens Drug Quality Checks

In response to WHO’s inquiry, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) issued a directive to all state and Union Territory drug regulators to intensify testing of both raw materials and finished pharmaceutical products before they enter the market.

An advisory dated October 7 revealed significant lapses discovered during recent inspections. The DCGI noted that several drug manufacturers failed to test each batch of excipients and active ingredients, a crucial step to ensure medicines meet safety and quality standards.

“During inspections and investigations of drugs declared ‘Not of Standard Quality,’ it was observed that manufacturers are not carrying out testing of each batch of excipients and active pharmaceutical ingredients before using them in formulations and finished products,” the advisory stated.

Authorities have since instructed state and UT drug controllers to enforce stricter oversight, issue circulars to raise awareness among manufacturers, and verify that companies source materials only from approved and reliable vendors.

Renewed Scrutiny On India’s Pharmaceutical Standards

The deaths in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, allegedly linked to contaminated cough syrup, have reignited concerns over India’s pharmaceutical quality controls. The tragedy underscores the urgent need for tighter compliance and more transparent testing protocols across the sector.

This is not the first time India’s drug manufacturing standards have come under global scrutiny. In 2023, the central government mandated that pharmaceutical companies include label warnings against the use of certain cough syrup combinations, specifically those containing chlorpheniramine maleate IP 2mg and phenylephrine HCl IP 5mg per ml, in children under four years old.