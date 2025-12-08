Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi To Kick Off Debate On Vande Mataram In Lok Sabha Today

PM Modi To Kick Off Debate On Vande Mataram In Lok Sabha Today

Lok Sabha has listed 'Discussion on the 150th anniversary of national song Vande Mataram' on Monday and allocated 10 hours for the debate.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 09:05 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kick off a comprehensive debate in the Lok Sabha on Monday, marking the 150th anniversary of India's national song, Vande Mataram. This momentous discussion promises to unveil several lesser-known and significant details about the iconic song, enriching public understanding of its historical and cultural importance.

The Parliament has earmarked a full 10 hours for this debate under the agenda titled “Discussion on the 150th anniversary of national song Vande Mataram.” Following the Prime Minister’s opening remarks, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to be the second key speaker. The debate will also feature notable voices from the opposition, including Congress Lok Sabha deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others.

This parliamentary session is part of a year-long celebration honoring the 150 years since Bankim Chandra Chatterjee penned the famous poem, which was later composed into music by Jadunath Bhattacharya. The initiative aims to rekindle national pride and awareness, especially among India’s youth and students.

Prime Minister Modi has previously criticised the Congress for allegedly removing crucial stanzas from Vande Mataram in 1937, accusing the party of fostering divisions that contributed to India’s partition. On November 7, he officially launched these celebrations, emphasizing the song’s deep-rooted significance in India's freedom movement and nationalism.

Government officials have expressed optimism that the debate will bring several “important and unknown facets” of Vande Mataram to light, offering fresh perspectives for the nation.

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to open the discussion on Vande Mataram’s anniversary on Tuesday. Following him, Health Minister and Rajya Sabha leader J P Nadda will address the house.

In addition to the Vande Mataram debate, Parliament has slated discussions on election reforms for Tuesday through Thursday. These debates will cover all critical aspects, including the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a highly contentious process drawing significant political attention.

The Winter session, which began on December 1, has already seen disruptions caused by opposition protests over the SIR, resulting in multiple adjournments. The preceding Monsoon session was largely ineffective as opposition demands to debate the same issue, then active in Bihar, stalled proceedings.

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 09:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vande Mataram Lok Sabha PM Modi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi To Kick Off Debate On Vande Mataram In Lok Sabha Today
PM Modi To Kick Off Debate On Vande Mataram In Lok Sabha Today
Cities
IndiGo Crisis: Over 300 Flights Cancelled Today; Delhi Airport Warns Of Continued Delays
IndiGo Crisis: Over 300 Flights Cancelled Today; Delhi Airport Warns Of Continued Delays
Cities
Goa Nightclub Fire Spread Due To Wooden Interiors, Limited Exits: Report
Goa Nightclub Fire Spread Due To Wooden Interiors, Limited Exits: Report
World
Israel Urges India To Designate Hamas As Terror Group, Cites Rising Links With LeT
Israel Urges India To Designate Hamas As Terror Group, Cites Rising Links With LeT
Advertisement

Videos

IndiGo Crisis: Indigo Flight Crisis Continues, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded at Major Airports
Breaking: Goa Club Fire Claims 25 Lives, Raises Big Questions on Safety Audits
Himachal Tragedy: Mud-House Collapse at Wedding Injures 25 Women in Chamba
Goa Nightclub Fire: Manager Arrested, FIR Filed Against Owner After 25 Deaths
Breaking: Daylight Chaos in Haridwar as Two Groups Clash Near School
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | India To Add Teeth To Its Nuclear Triad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget