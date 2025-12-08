Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘You Have Rights’: Zohran Mamdani Urges New York Immigrants To 'Stand Up' To ICE

‘You Have Rights’: Zohran Mamdani Urges New York Immigrants To 'Stand Up' To ICE

In the video, Mamdani pledged to protect the city’s 3 million immigrants, stating, “We can all stand up to ICE if you know your rights.”

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 10:01 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani shared a video on social media on Sunday outlining immigrants’ rights to refuse speaking with or complying with agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, days after federal agents conducted a raid in Manhattan.

In the video, Mamdani pledged to protect the city’s 3 million immigrants, stating, “We can all stand up to ICE if you know your rights.”

What Mamdani Said About Legal Protections

He said people in the United States can choose not to speak to federal immigration agents, record them without interfering, and decline requests to enter private spaces. According to Mamdani, ICE agents cannot enter locations such as homes, schools, or private areas of workplaces without a judicial warrant signed by a judge.

“ICE is legally allowed to lie to you, but you have the right to remain silent. If you’re being detained, you may always ask, ‘Am I free to go?’ repeatedly until they answer you,” Mamdani said. He is set to be sworn in as mayor on January 1.

His remarks came a week after demonstrators gathered while ICE attempted to detain people on Canal Street near New York’s Chinatown. A similar immigration sweep in the same area last October also drew protests.

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 10:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
New York Ice Zohran Mamdani Immigrants Rights
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi To Kick Off Debate On Vande Mataram In Lok Sabha Today
PM Modi To Kick Off Debate On Vande Mataram In Lok Sabha Today
Cities
IndiGo Crisis: Over 300 Flights Cancelled Today; Delhi Airport Warns Of Continued Delays
IndiGo Crisis: Over 300 Flights Cancelled Today; Delhi Airport Warns Of Continued Delays
Cities
Goa Nightclub Fire Spread Due To Wooden Interiors, Limited Exits: Report
Goa Nightclub Fire Spread Due To Wooden Interiors, Limited Exits: Report
World
Israel Urges India To Designate Hamas As Terror Group, Cites Rising Links With LeT
Israel Urges India To Designate Hamas As Terror Group, Cites Rising Links With LeT
Advertisement

Videos

IndiGo Crisis: Indigo Flight Crisis Continues, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded at Major Airports
Breaking: Goa Club Fire Claims 25 Lives, Raises Big Questions on Safety Audits
Himachal Tragedy: Mud-House Collapse at Wedding Injures 25 Women in Chamba
Goa Nightclub Fire: Manager Arrested, FIR Filed Against Owner After 25 Deaths
Breaking: Daylight Chaos in Haridwar as Two Groups Clash Near School
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | India To Add Teeth To Its Nuclear Triad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget