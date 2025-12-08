Goa Nightclub Fire Spread Due To Wooden Interiors, Limited Exits: Report

A tragic fire engulfed a popular North Goa nightclub late Saturday night, claiming 25 lives and exposing critical safety violations and administrative failures. The blaze at 'Birch by Romeo Lane' in Arpora, about 25 km from Panaji, is believed to have intensified rapidly due to the wooden interiors and limited escape routes.

The blaze did not result from any explosion but spread swiftly because the club's combustible wooden structure and furniture fueled the flames. The venue had only two exit gates, which proved insufficient as panic and smoke trapped many inside, India Today reported citing police sources.

Among the victims were 20 nightclub employees and five tourists, including four from Delhi. Firefighters reported that most fatalities, 23 out of 25, were caused by suffocation in the underground kitchen area. These victims showed no burn marks, indicating they succumbed to oxygen deprivation, while only two bodies bore significant burn injuries.

Authorities suspect the fire started when “electric firecrackers” were ignited inside the club around 11:45 pm, setting off the deadly chain of events, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant confirmed. Adding to the tragedy, the nightclub reportedly lacked a fire department No Objection Certificate (NOC), signalling severe lapses in regulatory compliance.

Fire brigade officials also highlighted how narrow lanes and a small bridge obstructed rescue efforts. Emergency vehicles, including fire engines and water tankers, had to be stationed nearly 400 meters from the scene, complicating timely firefighting operations. The limited number of doors and tight exits also made evacuation difficult, worsening the disaster's toll, PTI reported.

FIR Filed Against Club Owners; 4 Arrested So Far

Following the incident, police arrested several key staff members including the club’s chief general manager Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, and gate manager Riyanshu Thakur. FIRs were also filed against the club owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, alongside event organizers.

In a strong administrative response, three senior Goa government officials were suspended for their roles in permitting the nightclub to begin operations in 2023 despite safety concerns. The suspended are Siddhi Tushar Harlankar, former Director of Panchayat; Dr. Shamila Monteiro, former Member Secretary of the Goa State Pollution Control Board; and Raghuvir Bagkar, ex-Secretary of Village Panchayat Arpora-Nagoa.

A government inquiry panel, including the South Goa Collector and Fire Services Officials, has been formed to investigate. This team has been tasked to submit findings within a week.

CM Sawant announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured, which include six people, with five undergoing hospital treatment.

The deceased staff hailed from various states such as Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and included four Nepalese nationals. Plans are underway to arrange transportation for the victims’ bodies back to their hometowns.