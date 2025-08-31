Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Which Highways Are Covered And Which Aren't Under FASTag Annual Pass?

Which Highways Are Covered And Which Aren't Under FASTag Annual Pass?

The FASTag Annual Pass is available exclusively for non-commercial cars, jeeps, and vans after verification through the VAHAN database.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched the FASTag Annual Pass, offering private vehicle owners the option of unlimited convenience while travelling on National Highways (NHs) and National Expressways (NEs). The scheme, which went live on August 15, allows free passage at designated toll plazas for either one year or 200 trips, whichever limit is reached first.

The pass is available exclusively for non-commercial cars, jeeps, and vans after verification through the VAHAN database. Once eligibility is confirmed, vehicle owners can activate the pass by paying a base fee of Rs 3,000 for the year 2025–26 via the Rajmargyatra mobile application or the NHAI website. Activation is typically completed within two hours of payment confirmation.

The annual pass is linked to a vehicle’s registered FASTag and cannot be transferred. It is also not available for tags registered with only a chassis number; owners must update their Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) to be eligible. A properly affixed FASTag on the vehicle’s windshield is mandatory.

Where Will FASTag Annual Pass Not Work? 

Importantly, the pass covers only National Highways and National Expressways under NHAI. At toll plazas on state-managed expressways, state highways, municipal roads, or parking facilities, the FASTag will function as a regular tag, and applicable user charges will apply. Some major expressways excluded from the scheme include the Yamuna Expressway, Dwarka Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, Agra–Lucknow Expressway, Mumbai–Pune Expressway, Samruddhi Mahamarg, and Atal Setu, among others.

As for usage, each toll plaza crossing on a point-based toll system counts as one trip, while a round trip counts as two. On closed tolling systems, one set of entry and exit is considered a single trip.

Once the annual pass completes 200 trips or reaches one year of validity, it automatically reverts to a standard FASTag, after which users may re-activate a fresh pass.

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Yamuna Expressway NHAI Dwarka Expressway FASTag Annual Pass
