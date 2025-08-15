Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'What A Pathological Liar': Congress Slams PM Modi Over Semiconductor Remarks In I-Day Speech

Congress’s Jairam Ramesh accused PM Modi of lying about semiconductor history, citing 1983 operations and alleging bias in project allocations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 11:55 AM (IST)
Congress leader and party communications chief Jairam Ramesh has launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of making false claims about India’s semiconductor history during his Independence Day address.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Ramesh called the Prime Minister a “pathological liar”, pointing out that the Semiconductors Complex Ltd in Chandigarh began operations as far back as 1983. His remarks came in direct response to PM Modi’s claim that India lost “50 to 60 years” in developing semiconductor technology.

“One more example of what a pathological liar Mr. Modi is. Semiconductors Complex Ltd established in Chandigarh started operations in 1983,” Ramesh wrote, sharing a clip from the Prime Minister’s Red Fort speech.

PM Modi’s Independence Day Statement

During his August 15 address, PM Modi told the nation that while discussions on setting up semiconductor plants began decades ago, they never materialised. He alleged that the initial push to build a semiconductor factory was “killed in the womb” some 50–60 years ago.

“I am not at the Red Fort to criticise any government… but the youth of the country should know this. The idea of a semiconductor factory came 50–60 years ago, and it was killed before it could take shape. We lost 50–60 years,” the Prime Minister said.

However, Modi also struck an optimistic note, announcing that India will roll out its first homegrown semiconductor chips by the end of 2025. He emphasised that the country is working in “mission mode” to become a key player in the technology-driven 21st century.

“By the end of this year, Made-in-India semiconductor chips, manufactured by our own people, will hit the market,” Modi declared.

Allegations of Bias in Project Allocation

This is not the first time in recent days that Ramesh has targeted the Modi government over semiconductors. On Thursday, he accused the Centre of favouring BJP-ruled states in approving and allocating semiconductor manufacturing projects.

According to Ramesh, while the government has cleared four major semiconductor proposals, several projects planned for opposition-governed states were either relocated or approved with conditions.

He claimed that a leading private company’s application for a Telangana plant was approved only if it was shifted to Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, he alleged that two other projects initially planned for Telangana were moved to Gujarat, and a Tamil Nadu-based proposal got the green light only after agreeing to relocate to Gujarat.

“Need anything more be said? The PM talks about healthy competition among states making India strong. But if the umpire is blatantly biased, the competition becomes a farce,” Ramesh said.

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 11:55 AM (IST)
