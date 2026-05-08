West Bengal to get a stable and good government: Majhi

Bhubaneswar, May 7 (PTI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said West Bengal will get a stable and good government, which will be formed by the BJP for the first time in the state.

The BJP secured a landslide victory in the recently concluded elections in West Bengal, bagging 207 seats in the 294-seat assembly and ending the 15-year rule of the TMC government led by Mamata Banerjee.

Majhi, who was appointed as the party's co-observer for West Bengal, said, "The Bengal elections result came in favour of the BJP. It is a great opportunity to work under Union Home Minister Amit Shah as a co-observer." The chief minister said that talking to the central leadership, including Shah, on the Bengal matter was certainly a "big opportunity" for him.

"We will hold discussions, and Bengal will get a stable and good government," he said.

Majhi, who had started his political career as sarpanch of a gram panchayat in the remote Keonjhar district and comes with a vast experience working at the grassroots level, was elected to the Odisha assembly four times. He took charge as the chief minister in 2024.

Majhi said he will work alongside BJP's veteran strategist and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is the central observer.

"It is a great opportunity for Majhi to become part of the selection process of the party's Bengal legislature," said a leader close to him, adding that this is also the first time that the Odisha chief minister will take a key role in national politics.

Majhi had visited West Bengal thrice and campaigned for BJP candidates in the Odia-dominated assembly segments. PTI AAM PRK RUK RUK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)