WATCH: Mesmerising Drone Shots Capture Grand Deepotsav 2025 Preparations In Ayodhya

HomeNewsIndiaWATCH: Mesmerising Drone Shots Capture Grand Deepotsav 2025 Preparations In Ayodhya

Watch stunning drone visuals from Ayodhya as preparations for Deepotsav 2025 begin. The city gears up to set two Guinness World Records with millions of diyas lighting up the ghats.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 02:26 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The sacred city of Ayodhya is glowing once again as preparations for Deepotsav 2025 reach a grand scale. This divine festival celebrates the homecoming of Lord Ram after 14 years of exile and his victory over Ravan. Symbolising the triumph of light over darkness, thousands of devotees light countless diyas on this day, along the Sarayu river to recreate the magical moment of Ram’s return.

Since 2017, the Uttar Pradesh government has turned this festival into a globally recognised spectacle that combines spirituality, devotion, and grandeur.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025: Women’s Self-Help Groups Shine, Earning Rs 1.25 Lakh Through Eco-Friendly Lamp-Making

Ayodhya Set To Break Two Guinness World Records

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Department has pulled out all the stops to make this year’s Deepotsav more divine and majestic than ever. After multiple review meetings, officials confirmed that Ayodhya will aim for two Guinness World Records this year. Traditionally, records were created by lighting more diyas each year, but in 2025, the city plans to achieve an additional milestone by offering 2,100 diyas during the grand aarti ceremony. This aim symbolises light, devotion, and unity among all the devotees.

Schedule Of Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025

The city is all set for a breathtaking sequence of events today. From 2 PM, Ayodhya will witness magnificent tableau processions showcasing the glory of Ramayana. Between 3:10 PM and 3:30 PM, devotees will celebrate the royal coronation of Lord Ram, followed by the main Deepotsav lighting ceremony at 5:50 PM.

The evening will feature laser and drone shows depicting the Ramayana, followed by cultural performances, Ramleela enactments, and soulful bhajans at the Ramkatha Park. The Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025 will turn the entire city into a divine spectacle of light, faith, and heritage.

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 02:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ayodhya Deepotsav Diwali 2025 Deepotsav 2025 Deepotsav Drone Video Deepotsav Guinness World Record
