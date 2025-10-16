Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAyodhya Deepotsav 2025: Women’s Self-Help Groups Shine, Earning Rs 1.25 Lakh Through Eco-Friendly Lamp-Making

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025: Women’s Self-Help Groups Shine, Earning Rs 1.25 Lakh Through Eco-Friendly Lamp-Making

Ayodhya's Deepotsav, under Yogi Adityanath, empowers women through eco-friendly initiatives.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 07:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Ayodhya Deepotsav, held under the Yogi government, has become more than just a festival of lights—it is now a beacon of women’s empowerment, self-reliance, and sustainable living. This year, the ninth edition of the festival has placed women at the heart of the celebration, turning Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s eco-friendly vision into a mass movement.

In a remarkable display of community participation, 44 women from three self-help groups in Lakhimpur Kheri crafted 25,000 eco-friendly lamps made from local soil and natural herbs. The lamps, set to illuminate Ramnagari, not only spread light but also fill the air with a soothing fragrance, reviving the city’s Treta Yuga heritage.

What makes this initiative particularly inspiring is its economic impact on the women involved. Each lamp earned its maker Rs 5, allowing the women to collectively generate Rs 1.25 lakh—a tangible example of how cultural festivals can foster self-reliance and financial inclusion.

Sanju Devi of the Jyoti Prerna Self-Help Group from Daurhara Block described her first experience making lamps as “extremely fulfilling.” She highlighted how modern pottery wheels, provided by the district administration, simplified the process and allowed her to produce lamps more efficiently. Similarly, Bittu Devi from Sundar Prerna Self-Help Group in Gram Panchayat Hardi noted that these tools not only sped up production but also improved the quality of each diya.

Phoolmati, a member of the Sita Prerna Self-Help Group, reflected on the broader significance: “Preparing lamps for Ramnagari’s Deepotsav is a matter of great fortune. It revives our cultural traditions and strengthens the spirit of self-reliance.”

Officials emphasised that this initiative aligns with the CM’s vision of integrating women into the social and economic mainstream while promoting environmental sustainability. Durga Shakti Nagpal, District Magistrate of Lakhimpur Kheri, said, “The festival has become a living symbol of public participation, self-reliance, and green practices, with women leading the charge.”

Beyond the spiritual and aesthetic appeal of Deepotsav-2025, the festival has created real income opportunities for rural women, showcasing how traditional craftsmanship can drive economic empowerment. As Ramnagari glows with eco-friendly lamps this festive season, it is also a celebration of women’s resilience, skill, and entrepreneurship.

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 07:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ayodhya News Diwali 2025 Deepotsav 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Another Firing At Comedian Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe In Canada, Viral Video Sparks Concern
Another Firing At Comedian Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe In Canada, Viral Video Sparks Concern
Cities
All 16 Ministers Of Gujarat Cabinet, Except CM, Resign Ahead Of Tomorrow's Expansion
All 16 Ministers Of Gujarat Cabinet, Except CM, Resign Ahead Of Tomorrow's Expansion
India
MEA Rejects Pakistan’s Claims, Accuses Islamabad Of Blaming Neighbours For Own Failures
MEA Rejects Pakistan’s Claims, Accuses Islamabad Of Blaming Neighbours For Own Failures
Election 2025
Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Reach Out To Lalu Yadav In Bid To Break Bihar Seat-Sharing Deadlock: Report
Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Reach Out To Lalu Yadav In Bid To Break Bihar Seat-Sharing Deadlock: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Battle For Bengal's Soul: 2026 Election Could Redefine India's Political Map
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget