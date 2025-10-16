Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Ayodhya Deepotsav, held under the Yogi government, has become more than just a festival of lights—it is now a beacon of women’s empowerment, self-reliance, and sustainable living. This year, the ninth edition of the festival has placed women at the heart of the celebration, turning Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s eco-friendly vision into a mass movement.

In a remarkable display of community participation, 44 women from three self-help groups in Lakhimpur Kheri crafted 25,000 eco-friendly lamps made from local soil and natural herbs. The lamps, set to illuminate Ramnagari, not only spread light but also fill the air with a soothing fragrance, reviving the city’s Treta Yuga heritage.

What makes this initiative particularly inspiring is its economic impact on the women involved. Each lamp earned its maker Rs 5, allowing the women to collectively generate Rs 1.25 lakh—a tangible example of how cultural festivals can foster self-reliance and financial inclusion.

Sanju Devi of the Jyoti Prerna Self-Help Group from Daurhara Block described her first experience making lamps as “extremely fulfilling.” She highlighted how modern pottery wheels, provided by the district administration, simplified the process and allowed her to produce lamps more efficiently. Similarly, Bittu Devi from Sundar Prerna Self-Help Group in Gram Panchayat Hardi noted that these tools not only sped up production but also improved the quality of each diya.

Phoolmati, a member of the Sita Prerna Self-Help Group, reflected on the broader significance: “Preparing lamps for Ramnagari’s Deepotsav is a matter of great fortune. It revives our cultural traditions and strengthens the spirit of self-reliance.”

Officials emphasised that this initiative aligns with the CM’s vision of integrating women into the social and economic mainstream while promoting environmental sustainability. Durga Shakti Nagpal, District Magistrate of Lakhimpur Kheri, said, “The festival has become a living symbol of public participation, self-reliance, and green practices, with women leading the charge.”

Beyond the spiritual and aesthetic appeal of Deepotsav-2025, the festival has created real income opportunities for rural women, showcasing how traditional craftsmanship can drive economic empowerment. As Ramnagari glows with eco-friendly lamps this festive season, it is also a celebration of women’s resilience, skill, and entrepreneurship.