Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘4.5 Years Of Failure’: Vijay Slams TN Govt For Chennai Waterlogging, Calls Drainage Works ‘Incomplete’

‘4.5 Years Of Failure’: Vijay Slams TN Govt For Chennai Waterlogging, Calls Drainage Works ‘Incomplete’

Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam leader Vijay criticized the state government for incomplete drainage work, blaming it for severe Chennai flooding after heavy rains.

By : IANS | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 05:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai, Dec 3 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam leader Vijay has held the state government directly responsible for the severe waterlogging and widespread disruption caused by continuous heavy rain across Chennai and several other districts.

Issuing a strongly worded statement on social media on Wednesday, Vijay said the government's "four-and-a-half years of incomplete and inefficient drainage work" had led to avoidable suffering for lakhs of people.

Expressing concern over the impact of unrelenting rainfall, Vijay said normal life in many parts of Tamil Nadu had been thrown out of gear.

"The continuous rains across Chennai and other regions have severely affected the daily lives of ordinary people. The root cause of this hardship is the government’s failure to fully and properly complete the drainage infrastructure," he wrote.

He noted that despite the allocation of funds specifically for stormwater drain projects, the state had "failed" to deliver results.

"Funds were sanctioned to improve rainwater disposal systems. Yet, even after four-and-a-half years, the work remains incomplete. Had the government shown even a little concern for the people, such massive stagnation of water would not have occurred after just a few days of rain," Vijay alleged.

Urging residents to remain cautious amid the ongoing downpour, Vijay appealed to people to prioritise their safety.

He also instructed his party workers to extend timely assistance to those affected by flooding.

"I request my party volunteers to provide necessary support to the public in a safe and organised manner," he said.

Vijay further urged the state administration to act immediately to prevent additional hardship in the remaining monsoon period.

"Even at this stage, I appeal to the Tamil Nadu government to take urgent steps to ensure that rainwater drains swiftly, without causing further inconvenience or disrupting the daily lives of people," the TVK leader said.

The TVK leader's criticism comes at a time when several districts are experiencing relentless rainfall linked to a weakened low-pressure system, triggering waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and hardship for residents.

With more rain forecast, Vijay's remarks add pressure on the state to accelerate stormwater management efforts and address gaps in urban drainage infrastructure.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 05:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai Vijay Tamil NAdu
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Centre Revokes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones For Manufacturers
Centre Revokes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones
Technology
ABP Exclusive | 'Govt Has No Business Being In Our Devices': Privacy Lawyer Warns Sanchar Saathi Sets A Dangerous Precedent
'Govt Has No Business Being In Our Devices': Privacy Lawyer Warns Sanchar Saathi Sets A Dangerous Precedent
States
Big Relief For Bengal Teachers: Calcutta High Court Restores 32,000 Jobs
Big Relief For Bengal Teachers: Calcutta High Court Restores 32,000 Jobs
Cricket
Virat Kohli Breaks His Own Record! Smashes 53rd ODI Ton vs South Africa
Virat Kohli Breaks His Own Record! Smashes 53rd ODI Ton vs South Africa
Advertisement

Videos

Update: Renuka Chowdhury hits back after dog-entry row; Opposition protests intensify
Breaking: Rajnath Singh reignites debate with claim on Nehru’s stance in Babri dispute
Winter Parliamentary Session: Renuka Chaudhary's
Rajnath Singh Revives Nehru–Patel Debate With Claim Linking Babri Dispute to Public Funds
Breaking: Maulana Mahmood Madani Sparks New Row With Call to Teach ‘Jihad’ in Schools
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget