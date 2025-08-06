Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaAnother Body Retrieved In Dharali After Cloudburst, Rescue Operation On

Another Body Retrieved In Dharali After Cloudburst, Rescue Operation On

A cloudburst in Uttarkashi's Dharali village on August 5 caused flash floods and rescue teams recovered another body amidst debris downstream.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 01:53 PM (IST)

Rescue teams recovered another body on Wednesday morning following the devastating cloudburst that struck Dharali village in Uttarkashi district, raising the official death toll to four. The cloudburst, which occurred around 1 p.m. on August 5, triggered powerful flash floods that ravaged the region, sweeping away homes, vehicles, and sections of the Uttarkashi-Harsil road.

The latest recovery was made near a debris-strewn stretch downstream from the village, where search and rescue operations have been ongoing despite challenging terrain and continuous rainfall. Authorities fear that more people may still be missing, and efforts are underway to locate them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a conversation with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday to take stock of the situation after the cloudburst.

CM Chairs High-Level Meet, Rescue Ops Underway

Chief Minister Dhami chaired a high-level meeting at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Dehradun to evaluate the ongoing rescue operations. He also undertook an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas of Dharali and Harsil to personally assess the extent of the destruction.

Dhami said that emergency provisions, including food and medical aid, are being arranged. As part of the response, 160 police personnel have been deployed for relief work, including 10 senior officers and three officers of SP rank. The Chief Minister’s Office has also designated three nodal officers to oversee on-ground coordination.

"The rescue work is apace. Teams from the army, ITBP, and SDRF have reached the spot. Around 70-80 people have been rescued. Debris has reached an army base. A road has been blocked. It's a challenging situation as it is still raining there," Dhami told PTI Videos.

"Every life is important to us," Dhami affirmed, reiterating the government’s dedication to saving lives and aiding recovery, as per a report on PTI.

The Indian Army has kept MI-17 and Chinook helicopters on standby for rescue and evacuation missions. However, adverse weather has delayed their deployment. Defence spokesperson Lt Col Manish Shrivastava stated that at least 11 soldiers remain unaccounted for.

ALSO READ: Dharali Weather Today: IMD Issues Alert For Heavy Rain After Cloudburst, Schools Shut — Check Forecast

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 12:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uttarkashi Uttarakhand Dharali
