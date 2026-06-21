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HomeNewsIndiaUttarakhand govt orders probe into Karnaprayag incident involving Nihang Sikh pilgrims

Uttarakhand govt orders probe into Karnaprayag incident involving Nihang Sikh pilgrims

Dehradun, Jun 20 (PTI): The Uttarakhand government on Saturday ordered an inquiry into the recent dispute in Karnaprayag, Chamoli district, between Nihang Sikh pilgrims returning from Hemkund and local residents, officials sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 12:49 AM (IST)

Dehradun, Jun 20 (PTI): The Uttarakhand government on Saturday ordered an inquiry into the recent dispute in Karnaprayag, Chamoli district, between Nihang Sikh pilgrims returning from Hemkund and local residents, officials said.

State Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli said here that instructions have been issued to the inspector general of police (Garhwal) to conduct a fair and transparent investigation into the matter. He said that action would be taken based on facts after hearing all parties involved.

Bagauli mentioned that a status report on the entire incident has also been sought from the additional director general of police (law and order).

He said it would be inappropriate to frame the matter as a religious dispute, and action will be taken against those attempting to give the incident a communal colour.

He also appealed to all pilgrims, local citizens, and parties concerned to maintain restraint and to rely on the legal mechanisms established by the administration and the police in case of any grievance or dispute.

On June 16, a dispute arose between some Nihang Sikh pilgrims—returning after paying obeisance at the Sri Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara—and locals in Karnaprayag market over parking a vehicle near a hotel. Subsequently, the pilgrims allegedly attacked people with swords, injuring four individuals. A Sikh pilgrim was also injured in the clash.

Later, four Sikh pilgrims hailing from the Mohali district in Punjab were arrested in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, in view of a call for demonstration by a community in Karnaprayag on Sunday, the administration has imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in the area. This order will remain in effect until June 27. PTI DPT COR MNK MNK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 21 Jun 2026 01:00 AM (IST)
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