Uttarakhand Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday took part in the 47th All India Public Relations Conference–2025 at Hotel Emerald Grand on Sahastradhara Road in Dehradun. He formally inaugurated the conference by lighting the ceremonial lamp, visited the photo exhibition at the venue, and inspected various handicraft stalls, where he encouraged local art and craftsmanship.

Dehradun is hosting the 47th All India Public Relations Conference from December 13 to 15, with participation from public relations and communication professionals from across the country. The conference is being organised by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) on the theme “Developed India @2047: Development with Heritage.”

The three-day conference was inaugurated on December 13 by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The event will feature expert sessions focusing on Uttarakhand’s 25-year development journey, the role of media and public relations, technology, GST, artificial intelligence, cybercrime, misinformation, and international public relations. The participation of delegates from Russia has added an international dimension to the conference, which will conclude on December 15.

Welcoming public relations experts, delegates, and young professionals from across the country, the Chief Minister said the theme “PR Vision for 2047” is highly relevant to achieving the goal of a Developed India. He observed that public relations has evolved beyond being merely a tool for information dissemination and has become an important and effective part of the nation-building process.

The Chief Minister said that while the digital era has led to an abundance of information, the challenge of misinformation has become equally serious. In such circumstances, ensuring accurate, timely, and trustworthy communication between the government and the public is the biggest responsibility of public relations. He noted that for a state like Uttarakhand, which is prone to natural disasters and is strategically sensitive, communication is not just a formality but the foundation of trust.

He emphasised that in areas such as disaster management, good governance, and religious and tourism management, future PR systems must be fast, technologically सक्षम, and sensitive to public sentiments. He said this would help ensure that the relationship between the government and the public is based on partnership and trust rather than directives.

Expressing confidence, the Chief Minister said public relations can function as an effective command centre during crises and can also play a major role in shaping a positive national narrative. He added that the vision emerging from Devbhoomi Uttarakhand would contribute significantly to building a Developed India–2047.

Highlighting Uttarakhand’s development journey, the Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the state is steadily moving forward on the path of development. He stated that the size of the state’s economy is expected to reach around ₹3.78 lakh crore in 2024–25, along with a substantial rise in per capita income. He also pointed to unprecedented growth in the state budget and a historic decline in the unemployment rate.

He said rapid development of modern infrastructure is underway in sectors including education, health, roads, sports, drinking water, and air and rail connectivity. Continuous efforts are also being made to establish Uttarakhand as a global destination for religious tourism, wellness, adventure tourism, film shooting, and wedding tourism.

The Chief Minister noted that projects such as the Rishikesh–Karnaprayag rail line, the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway, ropeway projects, and airport expansion are providing fresh momentum to the state’s development. Alongside this, winter tourism is being promoted to encourage year-round tourism.

Referring to initiatives aimed at strengthening investment, industry, and the local economy, he said Uttarakhand has achieved significant success in grounding investment proposals received through the Global Investors Summit. With the introduction of a single-window system and new industrial and startup policies, the state has emerged as a growing investment hub.

He added that schemes such as “One District–Two Products,” House of Himalayas, Millet Mission, and the new tourism and film policy are boosting local livelihoods. Uttarakhand’s strong performance in national and international rankings, he said, reflects transparent, effective, and participatory governance.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government is fully committed to preserving cultural values, demographic balance, and social structure along with development. He said Uttarakhand’s policies and innovations are increasingly becoming a model for other states and are playing an important role in shaping the vision of Developed India–2047.

Dehradun is hosting the 47th All India Public Relations Conference from December 13 to 15, with participation from public relations and communication professionals from across the country. The event is being organised by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) on the theme “Developed India @2047: Development with Heritage.”

On this occasion, Additional Secretary and Director General of Information Shri Banshidhar Tiwari was honoured by PRSI with a national award for excellence in good governance.

The programme was attended by Rajya Sabha MP Shri Naresh Bansal, Cabinet Minister Shri Ganesh Joshi, Swami Chidanand Muni of Parmarth Niketan, Additional Secretary Shri Banshidhar Tiwari, PRSI National President Shri Ajit Pathak, Dehradun Chapter President Shri Ravi Bijarniya, Russian delegates Shri Mikhail Maslov, Ms. Davydenko Yulia, Ms. Anna Talanina, and public relations and communication professionals from across the country.