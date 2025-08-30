Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Only Permanent Interests, No Friends...': Rajnath Singh Amid US Tariff Tensions

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised India's focus on national interest over alliances, highlighting self-reliance in defence amid global trade tensions and shifting geopolitics.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 04:13 PM (IST)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that there are no permanent friends or enemies, only permanent interests, as India recalibrates its relations with China amid tensions over tariffs with the US. 

He also underscored India's push for "aatmanirbharta" or self-reliance in defence and highlighted the strides made in indigenisation, including the commissioning of two locally designed Nilgiri-class stealth frigates, INS Himgiri and INS Udaygiri. 

"In the light of self-reliance, the nation is now making all warships domestically," said the Union Minister at the NDTV Defence Summit 2025. 

The navy has pledged not to buy warships from any other country but to make them in India and nowhere else,” Rajnath Singh said.

He also announced that India's indigenous defence system, Sudarshan Chakra, would soon become a reality. 

“There are no permanent friends or enemies, only permanent interests", Singh said, framing India's defence and foreign policy. 

“Globally, there is a war-like situation for trade right now,” the defence minister said, referring to the 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports slapped by US President Donald Trump. 

He said that the developed economies were increasingly becoming protectionist, but added that India would not compromise on its national interest. “India does not consider anybody its enemy,” he said, “but will not compromise the interests of its people.”

Rajnath Singh's remark came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels to China, where he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the 50 per cent tariff imposed by the US. 

Amid the thawing relations, Singh reiterated that “self-reliance is not just an advantage but has become a necessity." 

"Today's shifting geopolitics has also made it clear that external dependency in the field of defence is no longer an option for us. In the current situation, self-reliance is essential for both our economy and our security," he said.

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 04:13 PM (IST)
Rajnath SIngh India US Trade Tensions
