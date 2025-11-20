Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesBiharFive MLAs, Zero Ministers: Why Jitan Ram Manjhi Is Still Happy Despite No Cabinet Berth

Five MLAs, Zero Ministers: Why Jitan Ram Manjhi Is Still Happy Despite No Cabinet Berth

Jitan Ram Manjhi’s role in alliance politics continues to expand, and Santosh Suman’s return to the cabinet is seen as clear evidence of HAM’s increasing importance.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 07:34 PM (IST)
The Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) secured an impressive victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, winning 5 out of the 6 seats it contested. However, despite this strong performance, none of the party’s newly elected MLAs found a place in Nitish Kumar’s new cabinet. Even so, HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi appears unbothered, largely because his son Santosh Suman-an MLC-has once again been sworn in as a minister. His appointment, now in its third term, has become a significant talking point within Bihar’s political landscape and coalition dynamics.

Five HAM MLAs Win, Yet No Cabinet Berth

HAM’s victories came from five constituencies:

  • Deepa Manjhi (Imamganj), who is Jitan Ram Manjhi’s daughter-in-law
  • Lalan Ram (Kutumba), who defeated Congress president Rajesh Ram
  • Jyoti Devi (Barachatti), who is related to the Manjhi family through marriage
  • Romit Kumar (Atri)
  • Praful Kumar Manjhi (Sikandra)

Despite their wins, none of the five were given ministerial posts in the Nitish Kumar government. Political observers see this as a significant indication of the shifting power balance within the ruling alliance. Yet within the Manjhi camp, no signs of dissatisfaction have emerged.

Santosh Suman Returns As Minister

Although no newly elected MLA from HAM entered the cabinet, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s son, Santosh Kumar Suman, has been appointed minister once again. This marks his third term. Suman serves as HAM’s national president and is also a member of the Bihar Legislative Council.

With an MA in Political Science from Delhi University, UGC-NET qualification, and a PhD from Magadh University, Suman worked as a lecturer and social worker before entering public life. During his previous tenure, he carried out significant work in the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department. In 2023, he resigned from the Nitish cabinet to reinforce HAM’s independent political identity.

While HAM’s performance in the 2025 Bihar elections was modest, its political relevance has grown steadily. Jitan Ram Manjhi’s role in alliance politics continues to expand, and Santosh Suman’s return to the cabinet is seen as clear evidence of HAM’s increasing importance in the state’s coalition framework.

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 07:34 PM (IST)
