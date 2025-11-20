Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsUS Report Makes Big Claims On Pakistan’s ‘Military Gains’ Against India In May 2025

US Report Makes Big Claims On Pakistan’s ‘Military Gains’ Against India In May 2025

The report also alleges that China carried out a large-scale information operation during the conflict, using fabricated social-media accounts and AI-generated images to influence public perception.

By : ABP Live News, ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A new report released by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) has triggered sharp debate after asserting that Pakistan “gained the upper hand” during a four-day conflict with India in May 2025. The commission links this claim to the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, while also alleging that China “opportunistically” used the confrontation to test and showcase advanced weaponry. The report further states that Beijing ran a coordinated disinformation campaign featuring fake social-media accounts and AI-generated images to undermine French Rafale jets and promote its own J-35 fighters.

US Report Claims Pakistan ‘Gained The Upper Hand’

According to the USCC document submitted to the US Congress, “Pakistan’s military success over India in its four-day clash showcased Chinese weaponry.” The commission argues that China capitalised on the conflict to assess battlefield performance and highlight its technological capabilities.

India, however, has firmly rejected this characterisation. New Delhi maintains that its response, Operation Sindoor, demonstrated clear military superiority. The operation, conducted on 7 May, involved precision strikes on terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. It was launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack of 22 April 2025, in which 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed after terrorists opened fire on visitors in Baisaran meadow in Jammu & Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly said India brought Pakistan “to its knees within a few hours” during Operation Sindoor, directly contradicting the USCC’s assessment of the conflict’s outcome.

China Accused Of Spreading Disinformation 

The report also alleges that China carried out a large-scale information operation during the conflict, using fabricated social-media accounts and AI-generated images to influence public perception. According to the USCC, the campaign aimed to discredit France’s Rafale aircraft and boost China’s J-35 fighter jets in global defence markets.

While the commission concedes that calling the conflict a “proxy war” may “overstate China’s role as an instigator,” it argues Beijing leveraged the opportunity for strategic benefit. “Beijing opportunistically leveraged the conflict to test and advertise the sophistication of its weapons,” the report states, adding that this aligns with China’s broader defence-industry ambitions and ongoing border tensions with India.

Also read
Published at : 20 Nov 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan INDIA Operation Sindoor
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Hand-In-Hand': Modi & Nitish Spark New Political Chemistry As NDA Returns In Bihar | WATCH
'Hand-In-Hand': Modi & Nitish Spark New Political Chemistry As NDA Returns In Bihar | WATCH
News
SIA Raids Kashmir Times Office In Jammu; AK-47 Cartridges Found
SIA Raids Kashmir Times Office In Jammu; AK-47 Cartridges Found
World
Gen Z-Led Protests Return To Nepal; 12 Districts Under Curfew
Gen Z-Led Protests Return To Nepal; 12 Districts Under Curfew
India
Shaheen, Muzammil And Adeel Formally Arrested By NIA In Red Fort Blast Case
Shaheen, Muzammil And Adeel Formally Arrested By NIA In Red Fort Blast Case
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar CM Oath: PM Modi calls Nitish Kumar as Experienced Administrator
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar took Oath for The 10th time, PM Modi’s Gamchha Wave Won Hearts at Gandhi Maidan
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Leaders from Across NDA States Displays Powerful Show of Unity
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: PM Modi Thanks People of Bihar with His Signature Gamchha Wave
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs and 26 other leaders take oath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Art, Identity, And Power: How Maithili Thakur Rewrote Bihar’s Political Imagination
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget