HomeCitiesLeadership Change Buzz Gains Pace In Karnataka As Shivakumar Loyalists Rush To Delhi

Leadership Change Buzz Gains Pace In Karnataka As Shivakumar Loyalists Rush To Delhi

This follows Shivakumar's hint of stepping down as party president and speculation about a rotational CM arrangement with Siddaramaiah, who has completed half his term. A power struggle seems to be brewing.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 09:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A fresh round of political activity has begun in Karnataka amid growing speculation over a shift in power within the ruling Congress. Loyalists of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar have reportedly flown to New Delhi, fueling chatter about a possible leadership change.

Sources say several ministers and MLAs close to Shivakumar, including Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy and legislators Iqbal Hussain, H.C. Balakrishna, S.R. Srinivas and T.D. Rajegowda has already reached Delhi. Their visit is being seen as part of the continuing tussle for balance in the state government.

High Command Meeting Expected in Delhi

The leaders are expected to hold discussions with the Congress high command. According to PTI, up to 12 more MLAs from the Shivakumar camp may also join them in the capital on Friday.

This development comes just a day after Shivakumar hinted that he is ready to step down as Karnataka Congress president, saying others should get an opportunity. He noted that he has been in the role for nearly six years but assured supporters he would remain in a senior leadership position.

The speculation has intensified as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah completes two-and-a-half years in office, the halfway mark of the current term. After Congress’ sweeping victory in the 2023 Assembly elections, there were reports of a possible rotational chief minister arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, though the party has never confirmed such a deal.

With political manoeuvres now in motion in Delhi, all eyes are on the Congress high command to see whether Karnataka is headed toward a major leadership reset.

Input By : Mohit Dubey
Published at : 20 Nov 2025 09:40 PM (IST)
Read more
