‘Cut Off Assam’ To ‘Nationwide Chakka Jam’: Sharjeel Imam's Videos Played Before Supreme Court

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Delhi Police on Thursday opposed the bail pleas filed by Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid and several others in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, telling the Supreme Court that “intellectuals involved in terrorism” pose a greater danger to society than those operating on the ground. Appearing for the Delhi Police, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju presented a compilation of video clips of Imam delivering what he described as “inflammatory speeches” during nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Imam, in custody since 2020 under charges including sedition and Section 13 of the UAPA, has challenged the Delhi High Court’s denial of bail.

Police Plays Sharjeel Imam’s ‘Inflammatory’ Videos In Court

ASG S.V. Raju told the bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria that the videos shown were part of the evidence collected and included in the chargesheet. According to the Delhi Police, the clips feature Imam addressing gatherings at Chakhand, Jamia, Aligarh and Asansol in 2019 and 2020, ahead of the February 2020 riots in Delhi.

Citing a report by India Today, Raju referred to a video from Imam’s 16 January 2020 speech in Aligarh, in which he allegedly stated that with “5 lakh people, we can permanently cut off India and the North East. If not permanently, then at least a month or so.” Imam is also heard making repeated references to the “chicken’s neck”, urging supporters to block the narrow Siliguri corridor through which supplies to Assam pass. “Scatter so much debris on the tracks that it takes at least a month to clear it,” he is quoted as saying.

Raju argued that Imam’s remarks suggested a plan to sever connectivity with Assam, alleging that removing the 16-kilometre stretch of land would isolate the state from the rest of India. He also said Imam spoke about the abrogation of Article 370, the Babri Masjid verdict and reportedly warned that “Court ki nani yaad kara denge”.

‘Selective Snippets Meant To Prejudice Case’

In the subsequent video from January 2020, Imam allegedly referenced the Babri Masjid dispute, the CAA and triple talaq, while in another recording he is heard calling for a nationwide “chakka jam”, according to India Today. The Delhi Police contended that these statements showed a deliberate attempt to escalate protests.

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for Imam, countered that the clips presented in court were only “snippets” extracted from speeches lasting nearly three hours. He argued these selective segments were intended to prejudice the case against his client and did not reflect the full context of Imam’s comments.

ASG Raju further submitted that Imam’s alleged plans were timed to coincide with the visit of then US President Donald Trump, suggesting an attempt to draw international media attention. The Supreme Court will continue hearing the matter on Friday afternoon.