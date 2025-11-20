Principal, 3 Teachers Of Delhi School Suspended After Student’s Suicide

Two days after a Class 11 student of St Columba’s School in Delhi died by suicide by jumping from an elevated Metro station, the school has suspended the principal and three teachers named in the FIR filed by the teenager’s father.

The 16-year-old, Shourya Patil, died on Tuesday and left behind a note in which he blamed his teachers.

In his suicide note, Shourya wrote: “Sorry mummy, aapka itni baar dil toda, ab last baar todunga. School ki teachers ab hai hi aise, kya bolu”-apologising to his mother for “breaking her heart” and blaming his teachers for the distress he was facing.

In the FIR registered on Wednesday, Shourya’s father, Pradeep Patil, named Principal Aparajita Pal and teachers Julie Varghese, Manu Kalra and Yukti Aggarwal Mahajan, alleging that they had mentally harassed his son.

Student Accuses Teacher Of Harassment

Investigators recovered a one-page suicide note from the student’s possession. In it, he apologised to his parents and expressed his wish to donate his organs. He also accused a teacher of harassment and urged action so that other students do not face the same treatment.

According to police, the boy’s parents were out of Delhi at the time. They have been informed, and post-mortem will be conducted once they return. Officers from Rajouri Garden Metro Police Station are examining the note and probing all angles, including school-related issues.

'Harassment By Teachers, Principal'

In the FIR filed on Wednesday, the boy’s father said his son had left for school at 7:15 am. Around 2:45 pm, the family received a call informing them that the 16-year-old had been found injured near the metro station. When they reached the hospital, they were told he had died.

The father alleged that his son was being regularly harassed by three teachers and the school principal. Friends had reportedly told him one teacher had been threatening the boy for the past four days with expulsion and a transfer certificate.

He further claimed that another teacher had once pushed the teenager during class.