Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesBiharFirst Message After Oath: Nitish Kumar Thanks Bihar, Sets Big Development Target

First Message After Oath: Nitish Kumar Thanks Bihar, Sets Big Development Target

Nitish's remarks come at a time when the new government faces expectations of delivering stability, accelerating development initiatives and meeting long-standing public demands.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 09:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Nitish Kumar, who was sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for a record tenth time, expressed gratitude to the people of the state and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the support extended to the new government. In a message posted on X, the JD(U) chief reaffirmed the National Democratic Alliance’s commitment to accelerating Bihar’s progress and said the administration would work with “full commitment” to place the state among the most developed in the country. Nitish Kumar’s latest oath-taking also marks him as the longest-serving chief minister in Bihar’s political history.

Nitish Thanks Bihar, PM Modi

Nitish Kumar, who has now won the mandate to lead Bihar, shared a detailed message following the grand ceremony at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan.

“Today, at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna, I took oath as the Chief Minister at the swearing-in ceremony of Bihar’s newly elected government. On this special occasion, I extend my salutations, heartfelt gratitude, and thanks to the people of Bihar,” he wrote on X.

The JD(U) supremo also acknowledged the presence and support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended the swearing-in ceremony alongside senior leaders of the NDA. Nitish’s return to office reinforces his central position in Bihar’s political landscape, having now served more years as chief minister than any of his predecessors.

‘Will Make Bihar One Of The Most Developed States’

In his message, Nitish Kumar reiterated his core promise of driving development across all sectors of governance. He underlined that the NDA government, with the cooperation of the Centre, would continue working to improve infrastructure, expand welfare schemes and boost economic growth.

“With a resolve for the all-round development of Bihar, the NDA government, with the support of the central government, will work with full commitment in the state. I am confident that with the cooperation and blessings of the people of Bihar, we will place the state among the most developed states in the country,” Nitish said.

His remarks come at a time when the new government faces expectations of delivering stability, accelerating development initiatives and meeting long-standing public demands. Nitish Kumar’s tenth oath-taking signals a renewed political mandate and sets the tone for the next phase of Bihar’s governance under the NDA.

Also read
Published at : 20 Nov 2025 09:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Elections NITISH KUMAR BIHAR Nitish Oath Taking
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Leadership Change Buzz Gains Pace In Karnataka As Shivakumar Loyalists Rush To Delhi
Leadership Change Buzz Gains Pace In Karnataka As Shivakumar Loyalists Rush To Delhi
News
‘Cut Off Assam’ To ‘Nationwide Chakka Jam’: Sharjeel Imam's Videos Played Before Supreme Court
‘Cut Off Assam’ To ‘Nationwide Chakka Jam’: Sharjeel Imam's Videos Played Before Supreme Court
News
US Report Makes Big Claims On Pakistan’s ‘Military Gains’ Against India In May 2025
US Report Makes Big Claims On Pakistan’s ‘Military Gains’ Against India In May 2025
Election 2025
'Hand-In-Hand': Modi & Nitish Spark New Political Chemistry As NDA Returns In Bihar | WATCH
'Hand-In-Hand': Modi & Nitish Spark New Political Chemistry As NDA Returns In Bihar | WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar CM Oath: PM Modi calls Nitish Kumar as Experienced Administrator
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar took Oath for The 10th time, PM Modi’s Gamchha Wave Won Hearts at Gandhi Maidan
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Leaders from Across NDA States Displays Powerful Show of Unity
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: PM Modi Thanks People of Bihar with His Signature Gamchha Wave
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs and 26 other leaders take oath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Smoothens Road To Kabul, But It Will Always Pass Through Islamabad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget