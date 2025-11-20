First Message After Oath: Nitish Kumar Thanks Bihar, Sets Big Development Target

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Nitish Kumar, who was sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for a record tenth time, expressed gratitude to the people of the state and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the support extended to the new government. In a message posted on X, the JD(U) chief reaffirmed the National Democratic Alliance’s commitment to accelerating Bihar’s progress and said the administration would work with “full commitment” to place the state among the most developed in the country. Nitish Kumar’s latest oath-taking also marks him as the longest-serving chief minister in Bihar’s political history.

आज पटना के ऐतिहासिक गांधी मैदान में बिहार की नवनिर्वाचित सरकार के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ ली। आज के इस विशेष अवसर पर बिहार के लोगों को मेरा नमन, हृदय से आभार एवं धन्यवाद।



आज शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में शामिल होने के लिए आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी को… pic.twitter.com/Aqe3159BJV — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) November 20, 2025

Nitish Thanks Bihar, PM Modi

Nitish Kumar, who has now won the mandate to lead Bihar, shared a detailed message following the grand ceremony at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan.

“Today, at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna, I took oath as the Chief Minister at the swearing-in ceremony of Bihar’s newly elected government. On this special occasion, I extend my salutations, heartfelt gratitude, and thanks to the people of Bihar,” he wrote on X.

The JD(U) supremo also acknowledged the presence and support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended the swearing-in ceremony alongside senior leaders of the NDA. Nitish’s return to office reinforces his central position in Bihar’s political landscape, having now served more years as chief minister than any of his predecessors.

‘Will Make Bihar One Of The Most Developed States’

In his message, Nitish Kumar reiterated his core promise of driving development across all sectors of governance. He underlined that the NDA government, with the cooperation of the Centre, would continue working to improve infrastructure, expand welfare schemes and boost economic growth.

“With a resolve for the all-round development of Bihar, the NDA government, with the support of the central government, will work with full commitment in the state. I am confident that with the cooperation and blessings of the people of Bihar, we will place the state among the most developed states in the country,” Nitish said.

His remarks come at a time when the new government faces expectations of delivering stability, accelerating development initiatives and meeting long-standing public demands. Nitish Kumar’s tenth oath-taking signals a renewed political mandate and sets the tone for the next phase of Bihar’s governance under the NDA.