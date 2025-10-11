Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Mr Prime Minister, You Are...': US Ambassador-Designate Brings Personal Message For Modi From Trump

Discussions covered defense, trade, and technology, aiming to strengthen the India-US strategic partnership.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 08:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, October 11, carrying a framed combo of photos featuring Modi and former US President Donald Trump, along with a handwritten message and signature from Trump.

“Mr Prime Minister, you are great,” read Trump’s characteristic message, penned in the mega marker often used by the former president. Gor, a close associate of Trump, later highlighted that the US President considers Modi “a great personal friend,” reflecting the ongoing personal rapport between the leaders, even as India–US relations remain at a two-decade low following Trump-era trade tariffs.

Prime Minister Modi shared his impressions of the meeting on X, writing: “Glad to receive Mr. Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US to India. I’m confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.”

Gor described his engagement with Modi as “incredible” and said the discussion touched on key bilateral issues, including defence, trade, and technology. He also held meetings with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, focusing on the strategic partnership and shared priorities between the two nations.

Gor’s visit, ahead of his formal assumption of ambassadorial duties in January 2026, is being seen as part of efforts by the US administration to restore bilateral relations to a stable footing.

During his Senate confirmation hearing, Gor underscored India’s significance, stating: “India is one of the most important relationships America has in the world and a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond.”

 

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 08:40 PM (IST)
