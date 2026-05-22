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HomeNewsIndiaUP Guv calls for campaign against child marriage, dowry

UP Guv calls for campaign against child marriage, dowry

Lucknow, May 21 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday called for a campaign against child marriage and the dowry system, saying girls should not be forced to discontinue their education due to early marriag.

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 May 2026 12:13 AM (IST)

Lucknow, May 21 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday called for a campaign against child marriage and the dowry system, saying girls should not be forced to discontinue their education due to early marriage.

Chairing a review meeting of principals of government, constituent and aided colleges affiliated to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University at Jan Bhavan here, the governor said families should be sensitised to ensure that girls continue their studies even after attaining the legal age of marriage.

Patel directed universities and colleges to actively support campaigns titled "Stop Child Marriage" and "Stop Dowry System".

She also asked institutions to organise "mother-daughter conferences" after convocation ceremonies to spread awareness about social issues and social evils.

The governor said daughters remain closely connected to their mothers. A value-based education should be provided to them, so that they remain alert against anti-social and negative influences.

Patel further directed the conduct of blood tests of all girl students and provided them with nutrition-related information to improve their health.

Stressing the need for skill development and employment-oriented education for girl students, Patel said vacant hostels in colleges could be utilised for skill development programmes with the help of voluntary organisations.

"Only those with skills will get employment in future," she said, while asking institutions to prepare students according to future requirements.

She also instructed universities and colleges to prepare action plans and send them to the department and government for effective implementation.

She asked vice chancellors to personally inspect colleges with large student strength, ensuring regular attendance and quality education, adding that students should not enrol merely for obtaining degrees and remain absent from classes.

Emphasising improvement in research quality, promotion of joint research work and publication of at least two research papers annually by teachers in high-impact journals, she directed institutions to connect with the "INFLIBNET" and "One Nation One Subscription" schemes to improve access to research material and digital academic resources.

Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, who was present at the meeting, thanked the governor for her guidance and said significant progress had been made in higher education, research, skill development and NAAC evaluation under her direction. PTI KIS SHS SHS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 22 May 2026 12:16 AM (IST)
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