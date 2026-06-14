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HomeNewsIndiaUP conversion case: Another arrest made after father-daughter duo held

UP conversion case: Another arrest made after father-daughter duo held

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 13 (PTI): Another arrest has been made in connection with an alleged unlawful religious conversion case in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, and the police recovered a 'nikahnama' (marriage certificate) from the accused's possession, an official said on Saturda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 12:11 AM (IST)

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 13 (PTI): Another arrest has been made in connection with an alleged unlawful religious conversion case in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, and the police recovered a 'nikahnama' (marriage certificate) from the accused's possession, an official said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police N P Singh said the accused, identified as Taufiq alias Bhola, was arrested during the investigation into allegations relating to the conversion of Ayush Malik (30).

The case was registered on June 6 following a complaint by Ayush's father, Devraj Malik, who alleged that his son had been converted to Islam several years ago under the pretext of marriage to a woman called Chandni Qureshi.

According to the complaint, Ayush was taken to Delhi, where a 'nikah' was solemnised using forged documents.

Singh mentioned that a nikahnama was recovered from Taufiq during his arrest. However, the police have not released further details about the document or the accused's specific role in the case.

According to police, two other individuals, Chandni Qureshi and her father, Islam Qureshi, were arrested on June 7.

The complaint alleged that Ayush was subjected to unlawful religious conversion. Police said the investigation is underway and efforts are being made to apprehend the remaining accused.

However, Ayush claimed earlier that he had converted to Islam voluntarily and said he would not return to Hinduism.

Speaking to reporters in Shamli on Monday, Ayush Malik alias Mohammad Ali said, "I am a Muslim, and I will not return to the Hindu religion." He claimed to be facing social pressure and alleged that his father filed the complaint under "external pressure".

Ayush claimed that he had converted to Islam several years ago but had not disclosed it earlier due to his sisters' marriages. He said he was not forced into conversion and is currently living separately from his parents in Shamli.

A case has been registered against nine people, including a cleric, under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to extortion, cheating, forgery and criminal intimidation, as well as the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

Some Hindu organisations have demanded strict action in the case and threatened to launch an agitation against the alleged illegal conversion. PTI COR CDN MPL MPL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 14 Jun 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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