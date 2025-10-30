Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Sets December Deadline For Ganga Expressway, Orders Weekly Progress Reviews

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Sets December Deadline For Ganga Expressway, Orders Weekly Progress Reviews

CM Yogi Adityanath directed officials to complete the Ganga Expressway by December, reviewed new expressway links, and pushed for rapid industrial growth and defence corridor development in UP.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 06:38 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Lucknow, Oct 29 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while chairing a review meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), on Wednesday said that expressways are not merely roads but the backbone of state's economy and industrial future.

He directed officials to ensure that the construction of the Ganga Expressway is completed by December, emphasising that progress must be expedited to strengthen connectivity between the western and eastern regions of the state, according to an official statement.

The chief minister also ordered weekly reviews of every project’s progress and stressed that no compromise on quality would be tolerated.

The meeting also reviewed the proposed extensions of the Ganga Expressway — including the Meerut-Haridwar, Noida-Jewar, and Chitrakoot-Rewa link expressways — as well as the planned Vindhya Expressway and Vindhya-Purvanchal Link Expressway, which will connect Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Chandauli, and Sonbhadra.

Adityanath directed that while planning new expressways, full alignment should be maintained with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) network to prevent overlap and ensure an integrated, coordinated road infrastructure across the state.

He also directed the establishment of skill development centres at all nodes of the defence industrial corridor in Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Agra, Aligarh, and Chitrakoot.

These centres should provide technical training to local youth, linking them to the defense industry to create employment opportunities and promote regional self-reliance, he added.

At the meeting, officials said that investment proposals totalling around Rs 30,819 crore have been received for the defence corridor, with 5,039 acres of land acquired and several companies already commencing operations.

Highlighting the state’s land allocation policy, the chief minister stated that if an investor fails to utilise the allotted land within three years, the allocation should automatically be cancelled.

He instructed officials to establish a transparent system to monitor land use and to provide further facilities to investors only based on genuine progress.

The meeting also reviewed UPEIDA’s time-bound plan to attract investment in industrial clusters and logistics parks being developed along the expressways.

The plan includes ensuring reliable electricity and water supply, truck terminals, and health and emergency facilities, the statement said.

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 06:38 AM (IST)
Defence Corridor 'GANGA EXPRESSWAY' Infrastructure Yogi Adityanath Industrial Development UTTAR PRADESH UPEIDA Meerut-Haridwar Link
