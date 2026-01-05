UP Cabinet Reshuffle Soon? CM Yogi's Meeting With PM Modi Sparks Buzz

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, with discussions focusing on a proposed cabinet expansion in the state and issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, sources said.

The meeting, which lasted around 30 minutes, included deliberations on ensuring regional and social balance in the anticipated cabinet reshuffle to provide representation to different communities and regions.

According to sources, concerns were raised during the discussion over the removal of several names during the SIR process, including from constituencies traditionally regarded as strongholds of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The issue reportedly drew attention amid indications that some leaders at the grassroots level had not shown sufficient seriousness in implementing the exercise, despite repeated advisories from the central leadership.

Later in the day, the chief minister is scheduled to meet BJP national president JP Nadda. The meetings come amid heightened political activity and speculation surrounding a cabinet expansion in Uttar Pradesh.

UP Cabinet Reshuffle

The current Uttar Pradesh cabinet previously comprised 54 ministers, with several vacancies. Following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, two ministers, Jitendra Prasad and Anoop Pradhan, were inducted into the Union government, creating additional vacancies. Sources indicated that former state BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary may be accommodated in the new cabinet.

The reshuffle may also see some ministers being shifted to organisational roles, while leaders from the party organisation could be inducted into the government. Sources said the stature of some state ministers could be elevated by assigning them independent charge, and new appointments may be made to boards and corporations.



An increase in representation from western Uttar Pradesh is also being considered, particularly in view of the 2027 Assembly elections. Party sources said the exercise is aimed at building a strong and balanced leadership team ahead of the next state polls.