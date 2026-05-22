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HomeNewsIndiaUP Admin Goes Digital: 5.41 Lakh Employees Trained Under Mission Karmayogi

UP Admin Goes Digital: 5.41 Lakh Employees Trained Under Mission Karmayogi

According to official figures, 88.16 percent of employees have completed more than four modules, as the state government focuses on strengthening digital efficiency and administrative capacity.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 22 May 2026 11:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Uttar Pradesh employees exceed 5.41 lakh in Mission Karmayogi training.
  • Program enhances digital efficiency and administrative capacity across departments.
  • Over 6.14 lakh employees registered, with strong district completion rates.

Under the Yogi Adityanath government, the Mission Karmayogi training programme has gained significant momentum in Uttar Pradesh, with more than 5.41 lakh employees completing over four training modules.

According to official figures, 88.16 percent of employees have completed more than four modules, as the state government focuses on strengthening digital efficiency and administrative capacity.

Push Towards Digital And Efficient Governance

The government said Mission Karmayogi is helping build a technology-driven and efficient administrative system in the state.

Along with improving employees’ efficiency, the initiative is also strengthening monitoring systems, scheme implementation, and service delivery mechanisms.

Officials said the programme is aimed at transitioning Uttar Pradesh’s administration from a traditional setup to a digital, accountable and result-oriented system.

6.14 Lakh Employees Registered On Portal

As per the progress report, out of nearly 7,00,000 employees in the state, 6,14,245 have registered on the Mission Karmayogi portal.

Of these, 5,41,512 employees have completed more than four training courses.

The report also noted that only 0.50 percent of employees have zero learning participation, while the majority are actively completing modules.

Strong Performance Across Several Districts

Several districts have reported strong performance under the training programme.

In Baghpat, 97.24 percent of employees have completed more than four courses, followed by Sant Kabir Nagar at 97.13 percent.

Mathura and Basti recorded 95.68 percent completion, Barabanki 94.95 percent, Shravasti 94.21 percent and Siddharthnagar 92.94 percent.

In other districts, Aligarh recorded 94.22 percent, Varanasi 91.09 percent, Lucknow 89.70 percent and Prayagraj 87.09 percent completion.

Focus On Capacity Building And E-Governance

The Yogi government has been expanding digital monitoring systems, e-office platforms, technology-based education management, and online training infrastructure.

Through Mission Karmayogi, the state is aiming to further enhance employee capacity building and strengthen work culture across departments.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many employees in Uttar Pradesh have completed Mission Karmayogi training modules?

More than 5.41 lakh employees in Uttar Pradesh have completed over four training modules under the Mission Karmayogi program. This represents a significant portion of registered employees.

What is the main goal of the Mission Karmayogi program in Uttar Pradesh?

The program aims to build a technology-driven, efficient, and accountable administrative system. It focuses on enhancing digital efficiency, scheme implementation, and service delivery.

How many employees in Uttar Pradesh are registered on the Mission Karmayogi portal?

Out of approximately 7,00,000 employees in the state, 6,14,245 have registered on the Mission Karmayogi portal. The majority are actively participating in training.

Which districts have shown strong performance in the Mission Karmayogi training program?

Baghpat leads with 97.24% completion, followed by Sant Kabir Nagar (97.13%), Mathura and Basti (95.68%), and Barabanki (94.95%). Several other districts also show high completion rates.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 11:17 PM (IST)
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Mission Karmayogi UP Admin Goes Digital 5.41 Lakh Employees Trained
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