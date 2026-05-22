UP Admin Goes Digital: 5.41 Lakh Employees Trained Under Mission Karmayogi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uttar Pradesh employees exceed 5.41 lakh in Mission Karmayogi training.

Program enhances digital efficiency and administrative capacity across departments.

Over 6.14 lakh employees registered, with strong district completion rates.

Under the Yogi Adityanath government, the Mission Karmayogi training programme has gained significant momentum in Uttar Pradesh, with more than 5.41 lakh employees completing over four training modules.

According to official figures, 88.16 percent of employees have completed more than four modules, as the state government focuses on strengthening digital efficiency and administrative capacity.

Push Towards Digital And Efficient Governance

The government said Mission Karmayogi is helping build a technology-driven and efficient administrative system in the state.

Along with improving employees’ efficiency, the initiative is also strengthening monitoring systems, scheme implementation, and service delivery mechanisms.

Officials said the programme is aimed at transitioning Uttar Pradesh’s administration from a traditional setup to a digital, accountable and result-oriented system.

6.14 Lakh Employees Registered On Portal

As per the progress report, out of nearly 7,00,000 employees in the state, 6,14,245 have registered on the Mission Karmayogi portal.

Of these, 5,41,512 employees have completed more than four training courses.

The report also noted that only 0.50 percent of employees have zero learning participation, while the majority are actively completing modules.

Strong Performance Across Several Districts

Several districts have reported strong performance under the training programme.

In Baghpat, 97.24 percent of employees have completed more than four courses, followed by Sant Kabir Nagar at 97.13 percent.

Mathura and Basti recorded 95.68 percent completion, Barabanki 94.95 percent, Shravasti 94.21 percent and Siddharthnagar 92.94 percent.

In other districts, Aligarh recorded 94.22 percent, Varanasi 91.09 percent, Lucknow 89.70 percent and Prayagraj 87.09 percent completion.

Focus On Capacity Building And E-Governance

The Yogi government has been expanding digital monitoring systems, e-office platforms, technology-based education management, and online training infrastructure.

Through Mission Karmayogi, the state is aiming to further enhance employee capacity building and strengthen work culture across departments.