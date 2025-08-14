'Why Is Your Head Cut Off?': Unusual Moment Caught While SC Hearing Stray Dogs Case

An unusual moment was caught as the Supreme Court heard the controversial case of stray dogs in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria was hearing the matter when senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared virtually for the cause of stray dogs.

Singhvi's head was seen cropped on the screen, so Justice Nath asked him why his head was cut off. To this, Singhvi replied, "It is the technology, Milord !"

The court today reserved the order on petitions seeking a stay on suo moto order on stray dogs passed on August 11. A two-judge bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan had directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to start picking up stray dogs from all localities at the earliest and relocate the animals to dog shelters.

The bench had directed the authorities to immediately create dog shelters and report to it about the creation of such infrastructure within eight weeks while hearing a suo motu case initiated on July 28 over stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children.

Chief Justice BR Gavai on Wednesday reassigned the Supreme Court’s suo motu case on stray dogs, withdrawing it from the bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan.

People Eat Meat, But Present Themselves As Animal Lovers: Govt

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta remarked that he had observed instances where individuals post videos of eating meat and then present themselves as animal lovers. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing an NGO caring for stray dogs, described the situation as “very serious” and called for detailed arguments. He also sought a stay on certain directions issued by the apex court on August 11.

The court’s directive has polarised public opinion, with some welcoming it as a measure to address rising dog–human conflicts, while others argue it is “illogical” and could escalate tensions.

PETA India strongly criticised the order, which mandates moving all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters within eight weeks, labelling it “impractical, illogical, and illegal.” The organisation warned that forcibly removing community dogs would cause “chaos and suffering” for both animals and residents.