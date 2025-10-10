UK PM Starmer Hails India’s Growth, Says 'India On Track To Become The Third-Largest Economy'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaUK PM Starmer Hails India’s Growth, Says 'India On Track To Become The Third-Largest Economy'

UK PM Keir Starmer praised India’s rapid growth, saying the country is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2028, countering US President Donald Trump’s 'dead economy' remark.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 06:44 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, during his visit to India on Thursday, lauded India’s remarkable economic progress, stating that the country is on its way to becoming the world’s third-largest economy by 2028. His remarks come as a strong rebuttal to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent comment calling India a 'dead economy.'

ALSO READ: PM Modi Congratulates Netanyahu On Gaza Ceasefire Deal; Israeli PM ‘Pauses’ Security Meet For Call

"India on Track to Become the Third-Largest Economy"

Prime Minister Starmer expressed confidence in India’s rapid growth trajectory, emphasizing that the United Kingdom is well-positioned to be a key partner in this journey. He noted that the ongoing India-UK trade agreement will open new avenues for Britain to expand leadership in technology, life sciences, renewable energy, and other emerging sectors.

He also highlighted that both nations are deepening cooperation under the UK-India Technology Security Initiative. Arriving in Mumbai with a high-level delegation, Starmer mentioned that he had discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both leaders agreed on adopting a joint approach to encourage peace and stability in the region.

Israel-Hamas Peace Proposal A Major Breakthrough

Starmer commended U.S. President Donald Trump’s Israel-Hamas peace proposal, calling it a "major achievement." He said the plan would bring much-needed relief to hostages, civilians in Gaza, and the global community. "We will now work closely with our partners to ensure that this peace plan is implemented fully and without delay," Starmer added.

Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remark Falls Flat

Earlier, tensions escalated between India and the U.S. after imposing a 50% tariff on Russian oil imports made by India. When India refused to bow to what it called a unilateral decision, President Trump lashed out, saying, "I don’t care what India does with Russia, but together they can sink their dead economies even further, it makes no difference to me."

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 06:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
UK Prime Minister India Economy India Economic Growth India UK Trade Deal World’s Third-largest Economy Dead Economy Remark
