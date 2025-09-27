'Wangchuk Branded Anti-National While India Plays Cricket With Pakistan': Uddhav Targets Centre

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday lashed out at the Union government over the arrest of Ladakh-based climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA). The development came just two days after violent protests in the Union Territory left four people dead and nearly 90 injured.

'What Kind Of Patriotism Is This', Asks Uddhav

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Thackeray accused the Centre of targeting a patriot while permitting cricketing ties with Pakistan. “It is unfortunate. Sonam Wangchuk developed solar tent technology for the Indian Army in some of the most challenging terrains. The one who worked for our forces has now been branded anti-national and arrested under the NSA, while the government is allowing cricket matches with Pakistan—a nation that spreads terror in India. What kind of patriotism is this?” he said, as per PTI.

Wangchuk, a Ramon Magsaysay Award winner, has been at the forefront of the Ladakh agitation for over five years, spearheading demands for statehood and constitutional safeguards for residents of Leh and Kargil. He has been closely associated with the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance, which have repeatedly highlighted the region’s concerns since Ladakh was carved out as a Union Territory from Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

Uddhav Demands Citizens To Boycott Asia Cup Final

The former Maharashtra chief minister went a step further, appealing to citizens to boycott the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan, scheduled for Sunday. He also urged corporate houses to withhold advertisements during the match in protest.

Opposition leaders across parties have also criticised the Centre for permitting India to face Pakistan in the Asia Cup. They argue that engaging in sports with a “terror-sponsoring country” undermines the sacrifices made during counter-terror operations, including April’s Operation Sindoor, in which Indian forces struck terror bases across the border following the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people.