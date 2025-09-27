Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Wangchuk Branded Anti-National While India Plays Cricket With Pakistan': Uddhav Targets Centre

'Wangchuk Branded Anti-National While India Plays Cricket With Pakistan': Uddhav Targets Centre

Uddhav Thackeray criticised the Indian government for arresting Sonam Wangchuk under the NSA, questioning the patriotism of targeting a patriot while allowing cricket matches with Pakistan.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 04:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday lashed out at the Union government over the arrest of Ladakh-based climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA). The development came just two days after violent protests in the Union Territory left four people dead and nearly 90 injured.

'What Kind Of Patriotism Is This', Asks Uddhav 

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Thackeray accused the Centre of targeting a patriot while permitting cricketing ties with Pakistan. “It is unfortunate. Sonam Wangchuk developed solar tent technology for the Indian Army in some of the most challenging terrains. The one who worked for our forces has now been branded anti-national and arrested under the NSA, while the government is allowing cricket matches with Pakistan—a nation that spreads terror in India. What kind of patriotism is this?” he said, as per PTI.

Wangchuk, a Ramon Magsaysay Award winner, has been at the forefront of the Ladakh agitation for over five years, spearheading demands for statehood and constitutional safeguards for residents of Leh and Kargil. He has been closely associated with the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance, which have repeatedly highlighted the region’s concerns since Ladakh was carved out as a Union Territory from Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

Uddhav Demands Citizens To Boycott Asia Cup Final

The former Maharashtra chief minister went a step further, appealing to citizens to boycott the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan, scheduled for Sunday. He also urged corporate houses to withhold advertisements during the match in protest.

Opposition leaders across parties have also criticised the Centre for permitting India to face Pakistan in the Asia Cup. They argue that engaging in sports with a “terror-sponsoring country” undermines the sacrifices made during counter-terror operations, including April’s Operation Sindoor, in which Indian forces struck terror bases across the border following the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people.

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 04:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonam Wangchuk Uddhav Thackeray
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi BMW Crash Case Accused For Killing Finance Ministry Official Gets Bail
Delhi BMW Crash Case Accused For Killing Finance Ministry Official Gets Bail
India
Sonam Wangchuk Named Main Player In Leh Violence: Police Probe Pakistan Links And Foreign Funding
Sonam Wangchuk Named Main Player In Leh Violence: Police Probe Pakistan Links And Foreign Funding
India
PM Modi Unveils BSNL’s 'Swadeshi' 4G Network, Commissions 97,500 Towers From Orissa
PM Modi Unveils BSNL’s 'Swadeshi' 4G Network, Commissions 97,500 Towers From Orissa
World
Who Is Petal Gahlot? Indian Diplomat Who Strongly Rebuked Pakistan PM At UNGA
Who Is Petal Gahlot? Indian Diplomat Who Strongly Rebuked Pakistan PM At UNGA
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Tragic Accident on NH-9,Thar Crashes Into Divider in Gurugram, 5 Dead | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Embarks on South America Tour Amid Political Uproar in India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Pakistan at UN Over Terror Glorification, Cites Pahalgam Massacre | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Bareilly Erupts in Violence, BJP Blames Toolkit Gang, Opposition Hits Back | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Violent Clashes Erupt in Bareilly After Friday Prayers Over
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Deluge, Devotion, And Didi: How Kolkata’s Floods Lay Bare Bengal’s Fragile Politics And Infrastructure
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget