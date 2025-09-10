Two Arrested In Telangana Over Navy Rifle Stolen In Mumbai; Ammunition Recovered

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested two individuals from Asifabad district of Telangana in connection with the theft of a rifle and ammunition from a sentry post inside the Navy’s residential quarters in the city. Officials confirmed on Wednesday that the suspects are being brought to Mumbai on transit remand.

According to police, a rifle along with 40 bullets has been recovered from the duo. The arrests come days after an unusual security breach was reported within the naval residential area. On September 6, a junior sailor on sentry duty was allegedly misled by another person dressed in naval uniform, who claimed he had been deputed to take over. The sailor was relieved of duty, only for the impersonator to disappear shortly after with the service rifle and ammunition.

"Two people arrested from Asifabad district of Telangana in connection with taking away the rifle along with ammunition from a sentry post in the Navy’s residential area in Mumbai. They are being brought to Mumbai on transit remand. A rifle and 40 bullets have been recovered from them," said Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

#UPDATE | Two people arrested from Asifabad district of Telangana in connection with taking away the rifle along with ammunition from a sentry post in the Navy’s residential area in Mumbai. They are being brought to Mumbai on transit remand. A rifle and 40 bullets have been… https://t.co/Mf4dpk6qEi — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2025



ALSO READ: On Cam: Karnataka Villagers Cage Forest Officials For Delayed Response To Tiger Threat