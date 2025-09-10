Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaTwo Arrested In Telangana Over Navy Rifle Stolen In Mumbai; Ammunition Recovered

Two Arrested In Telangana Over Navy Rifle Stolen In Mumbai; Ammunition Recovered

Mumbai police arrested two men from Telangana for stealing a rifle and 40 bullets from a Navy residential area sentry post.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 12:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested two individuals from Asifabad district of Telangana in connection with the theft of a rifle and ammunition from a sentry post inside the Navy’s residential quarters in the city. Officials confirmed on Wednesday that the suspects are being brought to Mumbai on transit remand.

According to police, a rifle along with 40 bullets has been recovered from the duo. The arrests come days after an unusual security breach was reported within the naval residential area. On September 6, a junior sailor on sentry duty was allegedly misled by another person dressed in naval uniform, who claimed he had been deputed to take over. The sailor was relieved of duty, only for the impersonator to disappear shortly after with the service rifle and ammunition.

"Two people arrested from Asifabad district of Telangana in connection with taking away the rifle along with ammunition from a sentry post in the Navy’s residential area in Mumbai. They are being brought to Mumbai on transit remand. A rifle and 40 bullets have been recovered from them," said Mumbai Police Crime Branch.


ALSO READ: On Cam: Karnataka Villagers Cage Forest Officials For Delayed Response To Tiger Threat

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 12:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Telangana MUMBAI
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Loot, Arson, Rape In Movement's Name': Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew
'Loot, Arson, Rape In Movement's Name': Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew
India
India And US Natural Partners, Looking Forward To Talks: PM Modi Responds To Trump's Post
India And US Natural Partners, Looking Forward To Talks: PM Modi Responds To Trump's Post
Entertainment
Delhi HC Seeks Full Disclosure Of Sunjay Kapur's Aseets in Case Filed by Karisma Kapoor’s Children
Delhi HC Issues Notice In Asset Case Filed By Karisma Kapoor’s Children
World
Poland's Airspace Violated By 'Drone-Type Objects' From Russia, Major Airports Shut
Poland's Airspace Violated By Russian Drones, Major Airports Shut
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Joint Operation Uncovers ISI Network, Terror Plan Neutralized | ABP NEWS
Unrest In Nepal: Flights Canceled Amid Unrest at Tribhuvan International Airport | ABP NEWS
Unrest In Nepal: Former MPs and Lawmakers’ Houses Torched Amid Unrest in Nepal | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Responds to Donald Trump’s Statement, Looks Forward to Talks | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Nepal’s Capital Erupts in Violence as Protests Against Government Intensify | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget