IND vs AUS 4th T20 Live Score: India Off To A Solid Start Against Aussies

The fourth India vs Australia T20I of the series is about to go underway in a few hours in Gold Coast, Queensland at the People First Stadium.

This will be the Men in Blue's debut at this venue, making for an tough, albeit interesting challenge, as the Suryakumar Yadav-led side heads into uncharted territory.

Both sides are, notably, missing key players, Kuldeep Yadav for India, and Travis Head for Australia.

The former was sent back to participate in a red-ball contest between India A and South Africa A, and the latter will play in the Sheffield Shield ahead of The Ashes.

IND vs AUS T20: The Series So Far

The first T20 match between India and Australia was held in Canberra, and while we did get to see 9 overs in the first innings, significant rain interruption resulted in the match being called off.

The next contest was played at the MCG in Melbourne, where India, besides Abhishek Sharma and Harshit Rana, had a very poor outing with the bat. They posted a low score, which the hosts were able to chase down pretty easily.

The third IND vs AUS T20I was played in Hobart, where, despite early breakthroughs from Arshdeep Singh, a big total was posted on the board.

The Indian top order once again failed to fire, but Jitesh Sharma and Washington Sundar were able to provide the finishing touches, leveling the series 1-1.

IND vs AUS T20Is: Full Squads

India - Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar

Australia - Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Tanveer Sangha, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Short, Mahli Beardman, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell

The playing XIs for this match will be updated as soon as they are revealed.