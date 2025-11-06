Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs AUS 4th T20 Live Score: India Off To A Solid Start Against Aussies

IND Vs AUS 4th T20I Live Scorecard, Live Commentary: India take on Australia in the fourth match of the series, and for the first time in Gold Coast's People First Stadium.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 02:04 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
The India vs Australia T20I series is currently level at 1-1
Source : PTI

Background

The fourth India vs Australia T20I of the series is about to go underway in a few hours in Gold Coast, Queensland at the People First Stadium.

This will be the Men in Blue's debut at this venue, making for an tough, albeit interesting challenge, as the Suryakumar Yadav-led side heads into uncharted territory.

Both sides are, notably, missing key players, Kuldeep Yadav for India, and Travis Head for Australia.
The former was sent back to participate in a red-ball contest between India A and South Africa A, and the latter will play in the Sheffield Shield ahead of The Ashes. 

IND vs AUS T20: The Series So Far

The first T20 match between India and Australia was held in Canberra, and while we did get to see 9 overs in the first innings, significant rain interruption resulted in the match being called off.

The next contest was played at the MCG in Melbourne, where India, besides Abhishek Sharma and Harshit Rana, had a very poor outing with the bat. They posted a low score, which the hosts were able to chase down pretty easily.

The third IND vs AUS T20I was played in Hobart, where, despite early breakthroughs from Arshdeep Singh, a big total was posted on the board.
The Indian top order once again failed to fire, but Jitesh Sharma and Washington Sundar were able to provide the finishing touches, leveling the series 1-1.

IND vs AUS T20Is: Full Squads

India - Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar

Australia - Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Tanveer Sangha, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Short, Mahli Beardman, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell

The playing XIs for this match will be updated as soon as they are revealed.

14:04 PM (IST)  •  06 Nov 2025

IND vs AUS Live: Back-to-back fours

Shubman Gill is back in his element! Facing Nathan Ellis, he hits two back-to-back fours in the 1st and 3rd deliveries of the over, showcasing his class and timing. Although Ellis bowls a tight over, India still manage to pick up 11 runs off it.

Gill’s confidence seems to be growing with every ball.

India 31/0 (4 overs)

13:59 PM (IST)  •  06 Nov 2025

IND vs AUS Live: Great start for India openers

A great start for India’s openers as Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill look solid at the crease. After three overs, the Indian openers have looked in control, rotating the strike and finding boundaries. With both players looking comfortable, India are off to a good beginning in their chase.

India are 20/0 after 3 overs. 

Tags :
India Vs Australia LIVE CRICKET Score IND Vs AUS LIVE SCORE India Vs Australia Live Score India Vs Australia Live Ind Vs Aus T20 Live Ind Vs Aus Live Stream Ind Vs Aus T20 Series 2025 Ind Vs Aus 4th T20i Live Ind Vs Aus 4th T20i Live Score
