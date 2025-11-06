Brazilian Model Reacts After Rahul Gandhi Claims She 'Voted' 22 Times In India, Shares Video

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaBrazilian Model Reacts After Rahul Gandhi Claims She 'Voted' 22 Times In India, Shares Video

Gandhi alleged that “25 lakh votes were stolen” in Haryana and cited the example of a woman whose photograph, actually belonging to the Brazilian model, appeared 22 times.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 10:11 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Brazilian model Larissa has expressed shock and disbelief after discovering that her photograph was allegedly used multiple times in the Haryana voter list, a claim brought to light by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has accused the ruling BJP of large-scale voter fraud in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Gandhi alleged that “25 lakh votes were stolen” in Haryana and cited the example of a woman whose photograph, actually belonging to the Brazilian model, appeared 22 times in the state’s voter rolls under different names such as Sweety, Seema and Saraswati.

Brazilian Model Larissa Posts Video

Reacting to the revelation, Larissa posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) expressing astonishment over her image being misused for election purposes in India. Speaking in Portuguese, she joked, “Guys, I’m gonna tell you a joke. It’s too horrible! Are we using an old picture of me? My photo is older; I was young. They’re using my picture for voting in India, portraying me as Indian to fight each other. Look how crazy!”

In the video, Larissa revealed that a reporter had even contacted her workplace and reached out to her on Instagram for comment about her supposed participation in Indian elections. “A friend sent me another picture, you won’t believe it,” she said, calling the situation “unbelievable” and “bizarre.”

The clip quickly went viral on social media. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has intensified his “vote chori” charge against the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Election Commission, alleging that around 25 lakh fake votes were cast in the state’s assembly polls.

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 10:03 AM (IST)
Rahul Gandhi Brazilian Model Larissa Haryana Voter Fraud
Opinion
