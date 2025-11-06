Google Chrome Just Got AI Mode On Android & iPhone: Here’s How To Use It

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Google is adding its AI Mode more clearly inside Chrome for Android and iOS. Now, when you open the Chrome app on your phone, you will see a new shortcut for AI Mode right under the search box. So instead of typing your question normally, you can just tap the shortcut and start talking to Google’s AI.

This update comes as Google tries to keep people using Google Search, especially since many users now simply ask ChatGPT or even search for answers on TikTok. With AI Mode, Google wants learning and searching to feel smoother and more natural.

How To Use Google Chrome AI Mode (Step-by-Step)

Using AI Mode is easy with no complicated menu or hidden settings.

Open the Chrome app on your phone. Look below the search bar on the homepage. You’ll see a new AI Mode shortcut. Tap on AI Mode . Now, just ask your question . You can ask short or long questions. Even messy questions are okay. Want more details? Ask a follow-up question right there; no need to start over. Chrome will also show relevant links so you can read more if you want.

AI Mode is meant for times when you want a clear explanation, not just quick one-line answers. For example:

“Explain climate change like I’m in Class 6”

“Help me choose a laptop under Rs 50,000”

“Tell me the difference between cold coffee and iced coffee, politely”

It basically works like a friendly helper who does not rush you.

Google Chrome AI Mode Availability & Languages

Right now, this new AI Mode shortcut is available only in the US. But don’t worry, Google says it will roll out to 160+ more countries soon. So if you don’t see it yet, it’s just on the way.

The feature will also support many more languages, including Hindi, Japanese, Korean, Indonesian, Portuguese, and more. So users can talk to the AI in the language they are most comfortable with.

Once it rolls out everywhere, searching in Chrome may feel less like searching and more like chatting with a helpful friend.