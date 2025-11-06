Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Vote Counting Underway At JNU, Current Trends Show Left Parties' Alliance Ahead On One Seat

Vote Counting Underway At JNU, Current Trends Show Left Parties’ Alliance Ahead On One Seat

JNU student union election vote counting shows the Left alliance leading in the President, Vice-President, and Joint Secretary positions. ABVP is ahead only for the General Secretary.

By : IANS | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 12:08 PM (IST)
New Delhi: The vote counting for the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Student Union elections is underway, with trends showing the Left parties’ alliance leading on three out of four key positions.

The elections, held on November 4, saw students cast their votes across the university, deciding the fate of the posts of President, Vice-President, General Secretary, and Joint Secretary, along with various faculty councillor positions.

According to the ongoing count, the Left alliance, comprising parties like SFI, AISA, and DSF, which came together after a long time, has taken the lead on the posts of President, Vice-President, and Joint Secretary.

The ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) is currently ahead only for the General Secretary position. The NSUI, backed by the Congress, also fielded candidates but has been lagging and is not in contention for any of the four main posts.

On the presidential front, Left candidate Aditi Mishra is leading. For Vice-President, Zhakuut Gopika Babu from the Left is ahead. In the General Secretary race, ABVP’s Rajeshwar Kant Dubey is maintaining a narrow but steady lead, while for Joint Secretary, Left candidate Danish Ali is leading.

The voting process took place across eight polling centres in the university on Tuesday, starting at 9 a.m. in two shifts. The first shift continued until 1 p.m., followed by the second shift from 2.30 p.m. The total number of student voters this year was 9,043, with 67 per cent voter turnout, slightly lower than the previous year.

ABVP candidates included Vikas Patel for President, Tanya Kumari for Vice-President, Rajeshwar Kant Dubey for General Secretary, and Anuj for Joint Secretary. ABVP has also secured several faculty council seats across various schools and centers.

The election campaign saw student organisations raising a range of issues, both national and campus-related. ABVP emphasised issues such as research fellowships for scholars, transparent hostel allocation, expansion of Wi-Fi facilities, and strengthening the academic environment.

The official results are likely to be declared later in the day. JNU students can track the live updates and official notifications through the JNU Student Union election committee’s official website.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 12:08 PM (IST)
