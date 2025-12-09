Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaTVK Chief Vijay’s First Rally After Karur Stampede In Puducherry Today; QR-Only Entry, 5,000 Cap

Vijay returns to public politics with a tightly regulated Puducherry meeting, speaking from his campaign bus under strict police conditions.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 08:00 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to re-enter the public political arena on Tuesday with his first outdoor event since the Karur stampede in September, which claimed 41 lives. His party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has clarified that the gathering in Puducherry is strictly a public meeting and should not be mistaken for a roadshow. Vijay is scheduled to speak from the rooftop of his campaign bus, marking a significant return to direct voter engagement.

TVK Vijay Rally: Strict Timings, Venue Controls

The event is expected to begin in the late morning, with Vijay slated to deliver his remarks around 11 am. Under instructions from the Puducherry Police, the meeting must conclude by 12:30 pm. According to NDTV, members of Vijay’s team confirmed that the campaign bus departed Chennai even before 6:30 am and that he will address attendees from atop the vehicle.

The venue has been locked in at the Uppalam Expo Ground, with authorities setting an official speaking window between 10 am and 12 pm.

Police Impose Tight Restrictions

Organisers are working under stringent rules laid out by the Puducherry Police, who earlier refused permission for a roadshow due to the area’s narrow streets and heavy congestion. Permission for a controlled public meeting was subsequently granted but with several conditions. Attendance has been capped at 5,000 people, and entry will be allowed only to those carrying QR-coded passes issued by TVK, as per India Today. Additionally, residents from neighbouring Tamil Nadu will not be allowed into the venue.

In an advisory, Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) R. Kalaivanan instructed that “only individuals with valid QR passes will be admitted”, as per reports.

Like earlier, children, pregnant women, the elderly, parents with infants, and differently-abled persons are told to avoid attending the event. Another directive asked fans and cadres not to trail Vijay’s vehicle at any point.

Logistics, Safety Measures In Place

Parking zones have been restricted to specific locations such as the Puducherry Marina, the rear of the sports stadium, and the old port. Organisers have been mandated to ensure drinking water, toilet facilities, fire engines, ambulances, first-aid arrangements, and secure enclosures for crowd control.

Police reiterated that the permission extends only to a public meeting and strictly excludes any form of roadshow.

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 08:00 AM (IST)
Puducherry Vijay Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam TVK
